The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

*1. Clutch Up *

The time for talking is over, and for the Browns it now comes down to the doing. Too often this season the Browns have come up short in the critical moments and found themselves on the losing side of very close contests. In games decided by six points or less, the Browns sit at just 3-6 on the season, including 1-3 in the last four games alone. Turning just a couple of those close losses, including the 15-10 home loss to the Steelers, into wins could have already secured the AFC North for the Browns. However, that is all in the past and the chance to achieve the goal of winning the division is still alive and well. Now it is time to do the doing, to come through at the end of the game when we absolutely need it.

The Browns have shown the ability to do it at times this year, including running 6 minutes off the clock against the Broncos to secure a win. Then they held on to defeat the Lions, 13-10, and got a great fourth down stand by the defense to hold off the charging Ravens, 24-22, in Week 14. With the eyes of the football world watching the Browns in primetime once again, they must come through against their rival. I think we all expect this game to be tight, given the storied history of these two franchises, the stakes of the game and, well, frankly because the Browns have now played five straight nailbiting games.

The Browns are now as healthy as they can possibly be following two Covid-ravaged weeks and should have their full complement of players on both offense and defense. The lines on both sides are buttressed by the returns of Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter, Jadeveon Clowney and Malik McDowell. You're as healthy and complete (assuming Kareem Hunt is ready to go,) so now is the time for executing at the critical moments, on the critical plays and in the critical situations that likely will determine this game. The Steelers are as battle-tested in these scenarios as anyone in the NFL. All seven of their wins have come in one-score games this year, and they are 7-2-1 in such contests (third-best winning percentage in the NFL this year). They will be more than ready in a tight game and will expect to be the team that comes up with the clutch win.