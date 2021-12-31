What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Monday with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
Nick Chubb is awesome. He's got great vision, contact balance and patience as a runner. He's a tough tackle. He's not given enough credit for his second and third level running. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are very much in a similar circumstance, and so from that standpoint, we're going to a stadium that has a very level playing field. Both teams are fighting tooth and nail for positioning. Tomlin on the Browns and Steelers playing in a must-win game for both sides' playoff hopes
I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees. That's just not what I've ever done or who I am. But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is. Steelers QB and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger on possibly playing his final regular season home game at Heinz Field
Now they have three running backs that are really good: Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Nick Chubb. You really got to make sure you win first down to really help yourself on the backend. Steelers DT Cam Heyward on the Browns' RB room
They always have a good front. It's going to be a dog fight. We have to go four quarters without quitting. Steelers RB Najee Harris on facing the Browns' defense