The Winning Mix: 3 keys to success against the Atlanta Falcons

1. Baker's 2021 Debut

We do not yet know how much of Mayfield we will see against the Falcons or who will join him on the field, but the fact that the Browns' franchise quarterback will take the field is exciting to say the least. The Browns will be looking for a clean operation in terms of pre-snap penalties and turnovers while Mayfield is leading the team. The hope would be for one or two successful drives that result in points. Mayfield finished out the 2020 season with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions from the opening drive of Week 7, will hopefully carry that efficiency into Sunday Night Football and then straight into the season opener in Kansas City on Sept. 12.