The Winning Mix: 3 keys to success vs. Eagles

After a 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars last week, the Browns will return to FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time this season in their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Eagles.

Both sides are expected to rest their starters following two joint practice days at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but plenty of guys will still have opportunities to build positive impressions among coaches as the Browns look to settle a few roster battles and finalize their depth.

1. Smooth operation on offense

The Browns starters last week didn't open the game on a crisp note — Cleveland gained just seven total yards in the first quarter and didn't pick up a first down. There were penalties and dropped passes, and it wasn't what the Browns wanted to see out of a group that mostly contained first-stringers.