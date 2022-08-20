The Winning Mix: 3 keys to success vs. Eagles

After a 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars last week, the Browns will return to FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time this season in their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Eagles.
Both sides are expected to rest their starters following two joint practice days at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but plenty of guys will still have opportunities to build positive impressions among coaches as the Browns look to settle a few roster battles and finalize their depth.
1. Smooth operation on offense
The Browns starters last week didn't open the game on a crisp note — Cleveland gained just seven total yards in the first quarter and didn't pick up a first down. There were penalties and dropped passes, and it wasn't what the Browns wanted to see out of a group that mostly contained first-stringers.
The first-stringers won't be playing this week, but the Browns would still like to start strong with QB Josh Dobbs, who performed well when he entered the game last week and finished 10-for-13 with 108 passing yards and a touchdown. The Browns will use both Dobbs and Josh Rosen on Sunday and want to see each of them command the offense efficiently, which helps the Browns maintain possession and better evaluate all offensive players.
2. Consistency from Cade
Fourth-round rookie K Cade York is set to make his FirstEnergy Stadium debut, and he'll be looking to continue the consistent strides he displayed during training camp in his new home stadium. He unofficially missed just three kicks in 36 field-goal tries during camp practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and truly showed a weapon of a right leg, driving multiple kicks from 50 yards or more with plenty of room to spare. He also was perfect last week and was successful on a 31-yard field goal and all three extra-point attempts.
York and the other specialists practiced field goals at FirstEnergy Stadium about once a week during the offseason program. Now, he'll have more of a gameday feel with fans around him as he continues to settle into kicking in Cleveland.
The second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
3. Separation Sunday
Preseason games are all about settling roster battles. The Browns still have a few of those going on at wide receiver as they look to fill out depth chart spots behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and there are also competitions still ongoing at punter (Corey Bojorquez and Joseph Charlton), returner and other backup roles across the roster.
Performances Sunday will dictate who wins those jobs, and that's especially true at wide receiver. A big performance from Anthony Schwartz, rookie David Bell, Javon Wims, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Mike Harley Jr., Daylen Baldwin or newly-signed Easop Winston could go a long way toward how the depth chart is finalized, and a few of those guys who have seen reps at returner (Bradley, Harley, Winston) could greatly inflate their stock if they look sharp on any punt and kick return opportunities, too.