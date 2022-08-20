The Winning Mix

Presented by

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to success vs. Eagles

Browns looking for another smooth operation at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082022_WinningMix

After a 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars last week, the Browns will return to FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time this season in their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Eagles.

Both sides are expected to rest their starters following two joint practice days at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but plenty of guys will still have opportunities to build positive impressions among coaches as the Browns look to settle a few roster battles and finalize their depth.

1. Smooth operation on offense

The Browns starters last week didn't open the game on a crisp note — Cleveland gained just seven total yards in the first quarter and didn't pick up a first down. There were penalties and dropped passes, and it wasn't what the Browns wanted to see out of a group that mostly contained first-stringers.

The first-stringers won't be playing this week, but the Browns would still like to start strong with QB Josh Dobbs, who performed well when he entered the game last week and finished 10-for-13 with 108 passing yards and a touchdown. The Browns will use both Dobbs and Josh Rosen on Sunday and want to see each of them command the offense efficiently, which helps the Browns maintain possession and better evaluate all offensive players.

2. Consistency from Cade

Fourth-round rookie K Cade York is set to make his FirstEnergy Stadium debut, and he'll be looking to continue the consistent strides he displayed during training camp in his new home stadium. He unofficially missed just three kicks in 36 field-goal tries during camp practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and truly showed a weapon of a right leg, driving multiple kicks from 50 yards or more with plenty of room to spare. He also was perfect last week and was successful on a 31-yard field goal and all three extra-point attempts.

York and the other specialists practiced field goals at FirstEnergy Stadium about once a week during the offseason program. Now, he'll have more of a gameday feel with fans around him as he continues to settle into kicking in Cleveland.

Related Links

Photos: Joint Practices with the Eagles - Day 2

The second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
1 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
2 / 32

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34), Tight end Miller Forristall (86), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
3 / 32

Running back Jerome Ford (34), Tight end Miller Forristall (86), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
4 / 32

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
5 / 32

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
6 / 32

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
7 / 32

Kicker Cade York (3) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
8 / 32

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
9 / 32

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
10 / 32

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
11 / 32

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
12 / 32

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
13 / 32

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
14 / 32

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
15 / 32

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
16 / 32

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
17 / 32

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
18 / 32

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
19 / 32

Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
20 / 32

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
21 / 32

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
22 / 32

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
23 / 32

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
24 / 32

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
25 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
26 / 32

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
27 / 32

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
28 / 32

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
29 / 32

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
30 / 32

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
31 / 32

The team during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
32 / 32

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Separation Sunday

Preseason games are all about settling roster battles. The Browns still have a few of those going on at wide receiver as they look to fill out depth chart spots behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and there are also competitions still ongoing at punter (Corey Bojorquez and Joseph Charlton), returner and other backup roles across the roster.

Performances Sunday will dictate who wins those jobs, and that's especially true at wide receiver. A big performance from Anthony Schwartz, rookie David Bell, Javon Wims, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Mike Harley Jr., Daylen Baldwin or newly-signed Easop Winston could go a long way toward how the depth chart is finalized, and a few of those guys who have seen reps at returner (Bradley, Harley, Winston) could greatly inflate their stock if they look sharp on any punt and kick return opportunities, too.

Related Content

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success in Friday's preseason opener

The starters are set to open the first preseason game Friday in Jacksonville

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Browns look to end the season on a positive note with a win at home

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns and Steelers face off in a big rivalry game

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Green Bay Packers

After another unusual week, the Browns look to deliver a real Christmas present with a win over the Packers

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders

Browns must find a way to overcome obstacles and defeat the Raiders to get to 8-6

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Browns have a major opportunity against the AFC North-leading Ravens on Sunday

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Browns look to move to 7-5 with a critical win against the AFC North-leading Ravens

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions

Browns look to get to 6-5 with a win over the visiting Lions

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New England Patriots

Browns look to get to 6-4 with a win over the Patriots in a critical AFC matchup

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Browns look to get to 5-4 and win their first division game of the season

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns look to get to 5-3 and win their first division game of the season

Advertising