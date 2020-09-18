Watch a new episode of "Browns Live" TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' big win over the Bengals in a special Friday episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski analyzes the Browns' 35-30 victory over the Bengals and turns the page to what's ahead in the weeks to come. DT Larry Ogunjobi, who was the Browns' game captain Thursday, goes under the Player Spotlight, and the guys break down Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown catch and Myles Garrett's strip sack.