5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills

The Browns defeated the Bills, 19-16, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium behind a key fourth-quarter drive and crucial stops from their defense.
The offense woke up just when it needed to and capped off a crucial touchdown drive with less than 2 minutes left, and the defense stopped the Bills on the next drive to prevent a game-tying field goal.
Here are five plays that changed the game:
1. Mayfield's game-winning pass to Rashard Higgins
Hollywood returned at the perfect time.
With just under 2 minutes left and the Browns trailing, 16-12, Baker Mayfield floated an easy 7-yard pass to Rashard Higgins, who has been slow to get going since returning from an early-season injury but pulled through with arguably the Browns' biggest touchdown of the year.
That pushed the Browns on top, 19-16. It was all they needed to win.
2. Landry's 24-yard completion to move the Browns to Buffalo's 7-yard line
Jarvis Landry didn't see the pass at first. When he turned his head the other way and located the pass from Mayfield, the ball landed perfectly in his outstretched hands and moved the Browns to the Bills' 7-yard line with 2 minutes left.
That big pickup set up the Higgins touchdown a play later.
3. Landry opens the game with a 17-yard touchdown
The Browns capped off a six-play opening drive with a beautiful pass from Mayfield to Landry in the end zone to go up 6-0 just 3 minutes into the game. The completion was the perfect way to cap off what was arguably the Browns' best drive of the season. It featured a 21-yard run from Nick Chubb and an 18-yard pickup from Landry and gave the Browns an early touchdown that proved crucial in the final result.
Before the touchdown, Browns receivers had caught just two touchdowns this season. After the win, that number doubled to four. The Browns desperately needed their wide receivers to step up Sunday, and they did.
4. Hauschka's 52-yard field-goal miss on Buffalo's last drive
The Browns' win was secured when the ball landed on the grass short of the uprights, sending FirstEnergy Stadium into a frenzy. The Browns defense made the third-down stop at their 35-yard line.
Had it been any closer, the result on the kick — and the game — might've been much different.
5. Hauschka's field goal miss at the end of the first half
After the Browns forced a third-down stop with 20 seconds left in the half, Hauschka attempted a 34-yard field goal. He missed wide left and the Browns preserved a 9-7 lead heading into halftime.
That field goal, however, could've sent the game into overtime.
The Browns needed to win any way they could. The late-game touchdown to Higgins secured the victory, but the misses from Hauschka, who went 0-for-2 on field goals, certainly helped, too.