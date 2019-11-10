5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills

The Browns defeated the Bills, 19-16, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium behind a key fourth-quarter drive and crucial stops from their defense.

The offense woke up just when it needed to and capped off a crucial touchdown drive with less than 2 minutes left, and the defense stopped the Bills on the next drive to prevent a game-tying field goal.

Here are five plays that changed the game:

1. Mayfield's game-winning pass to Rashard Higgins

Hollywood returned at the perfect time.

With just under 2 minutes left and the Browns trailing, 16-12, Baker Mayfield floated an easy 7-yard pass to Rashard Higgins, who has been slow to get going since returning from an early-season injury but pulled through with arguably the Browns' biggest touchdown of the year.

That pushed the Browns on top, 19-16. It was all they needed to win.

2. Landry's 24-yard completion to move the Browns to Buffalo's 7-yard line

Jarvis Landry didn't see the pass at first. When he turned his head the other way and located the pass from Mayfield, the ball landed perfectly in his outstretched hands and moved the Browns to the Bills' 7-yard line with 2 minutes left.

That big pickup set up the Higgins touchdown a play later.

3. Landry opens the game with a 17-yard touchdown

The Browns capped off a six-play opening drive with a beautiful pass from Mayfield to Landry in the end zone to go up 6-0 just 3 minutes into the game. The completion was the perfect way to cap off what was arguably the Browns' best drive of the season. It featured a 21-yard run from Nick Chubb and an 18-yard pickup from Landry and gave the Browns an early touchdown that proved crucial in the final result.