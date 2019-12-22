5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Ravens

The Browns fell to the Ravens, 31-15, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium after failing to contain the variety of weapons from a Baltimore offense that has given opponents fits all season.

Here are five plays that changed the game:

1. Lamar Jackson flips momentum with 39-yard strike to Mark Andrews

The Browns were poised to hand the Ravens their first shutout in the first half of a game since 2017 when the 2-minute warning arrived and Cleveland led 6-0. The Browns initially did a terrific job of limiting production from the Ravens offense, which entered Sunday second in the league with 409.7 yards per game. But the Browns offense couldn't sustain drives in their first four drives of the game.

Then, the Ravens offense exploded for 63 yards on two quick plays to take a 7-6 lead.

First, it was a 24-yard pass from Jackson to running back Mark Ingram. On the next play, Jackson hit an uncovered Andrews for a 39-yard score.

Just like that, the Browns were behind.

2. Jackson hits Andrews again to end the half

The Ravens weren't done.

Baltimore received the ball back at its 25-yard line with 55 seconds left. The Browns needed to make four stops to go into halftime with a chance to take the lead on their first possession of the second half.

Those stops didn't happen.

Jackson marched the Ravens down the field again, and with no timeouts, Baltimore added another six points after Jackson connected with Andrews on a 14-yard touchdown to complete a seven-play drive and build a 14-6 halftime lead.

3. Ingram pushes Ravens ahead two possessions

Baltimore continued to ride its offensive surge from the first half with a grueling 13-play, 69-yard drive that ate 7 minutes off the clock and ended with Jackson hitting Ingram for a dump pass to the end zone. That gave the Ravens a 21-6 lead.

The Browns needed to make quick adjustments to their defense at halftime if they wanted to put a halt to the Ravens' momentum after they scored 14 points in less than 2 minutes in the first half.