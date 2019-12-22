5 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Ravens

The Browns fell to the Ravens, 31-15, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium after failing to contain the variety of weapons from a Baltimore offense that has given opponents fits all season.
Here are five plays that changed the game:
1. Lamar Jackson flips momentum with 39-yard strike to Mark Andrews
The Browns were poised to hand the Ravens their first shutout in the first half of a game since 2017 when the 2-minute warning arrived and Cleveland led 6-0. The Browns initially did a terrific job of limiting production from the Ravens offense, which entered Sunday second in the league with 409.7 yards per game. But the Browns offense couldn't sustain drives in their first four drives of the game.
Then, the Ravens offense exploded for 63 yards on two quick plays to take a 7-6 lead.
First, it was a 24-yard pass from Jackson to running back Mark Ingram. On the next play, Jackson hit an uncovered Andrews for a 39-yard score.
Just like that, the Browns were behind.
2. Jackson hits Andrews again to end the half
The Ravens weren't done.
Baltimore received the ball back at its 25-yard line with 55 seconds left. The Browns needed to make four stops to go into halftime with a chance to take the lead on their first possession of the second half.
Those stops didn't happen.
Jackson marched the Ravens down the field again, and with no timeouts, Baltimore added another six points after Jackson connected with Andrews on a 14-yard touchdown to complete a seven-play drive and build a 14-6 halftime lead.
3. Ingram pushes Ravens ahead two possessions
Baltimore continued to ride its offensive surge from the first half with a grueling 13-play, 69-yard drive that ate 7 minutes off the clock and ended with Jackson hitting Ingram for a dump pass to the end zone. That gave the Ravens a 21-6 lead.
The Browns needed to make quick adjustments to their defense at halftime if they wanted to put a halt to the Ravens' momentum after they scored 14 points in less than 2 minutes in the first half.
But not many teams have limited the Ravens' offense this season. Cleveland was up for the challenge in the first quarter, when it held Baltimore to zero points, but the Ravens cracked the Browns shortly before and immediately after halftime.
Check out photos of the Browns in action against the Ravens
4. Baker Mayfield floats a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns put a big dent in the Ravens' lead with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Mayfield hit Beckham on a fade route to the back of the end zone.
It was Beckham's third touchdown of the season, and it's what the Browns needed to break their offensive slump and keep things close.
Coach Freddie Kitchens opted for a two-point conversion that fell incomplete, but the Browns cut the deficit to 24-15 and applied pressure on the Ravens to either score more points or make defensive stops.
5. Justice Hill ends Browns comeback hopes with 18-yard rushing touchdown
Baltimore received the ball back with less than 8 minutes left and proceeded to use nothing but run plays to pick up first downs and keep the clock running.
The Ravens killed any chance of a Browns comeback by using eight consecutive run plays, the last of which featured running back Justice Hill breaking through for an 18-yard score that gave Baltimore a 31-15 lead to erase Cleveland's comeback hopes.
Any playoff hopes were lost, too. The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.