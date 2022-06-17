5 takeaways from Browns mandatory minicamp

After three days of practice, the Browns will have a six-week break until they’re back in Cleveland

Jun 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

061622_5Things

The Browns concluded their mandatory minicamp Thursday with a practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, the third and final tune-up of the week and last the team will have until training camp begins in late July.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski kept the three practices light for the Browns, who visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday and practiced only once at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus this week. Still, the week was productive and gave us a peek into how some players have progressed throughout the offseason program, as well as other plans the Browns could have in store for 2022.

Here's five takeaways from minicamp:

Team-bonding will pay dividends during season

Stefanski stressed throughout the offseason program that team-bonding was one of, if not perhaps the biggest priority the Browns were looking to achieve with players back in Cleveland under a setting free of pandemic restrictions.

The Browns coordinated two trips to venues away from CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during the program. The first was a visit to the Cavaliers' team facility, where players took shots instead of practicing on the 10th day of OTAs. The second was the Hall of Fame visit, which followed a light 30-minute practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. 

During two of the weekends, QB Deshaun Watson also took the offense on a trip to the Bahamas, and Myles Garrett took the defense on a trip to Miami.

"To be a great team, you have to have that camaraderie," LB Anthony Walker said Wednesday. "You have to have that team mindset because when you go through the dark days — sometimes when you lose — or the dog days of camp, the dog days of this grind, minicamp, and everything like that, you need that team brotherhood and team bond to bring the team together."

Stefanski couldn't implement the same type of relaxed, social-friendly and in-person measures to create team-bonding opportunities his first two seasons as head coach. The activities this offseason, though, clearly had a positive effect on the team as minicamp concluded. Players constantly appeared to be exchanging jokes on the field, and as the final round of interviews concluded Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium, a few players popped into the scrums to ask their own questions.

D'Ernest Johnson asked Jadeveon Clowney what his goals were this season, to which Clowney replied getting more sacks and tackles for a loss. WR Amari Cooper poked in later, asking if Clowney would come to his birthday party. Clowney chuckled and said he would if he didn't have a football camp on the same day.

It was a fitting scene to end a minicamp built to be enjoyable for the players.

"I think the guys had fun," Stefanski said. "They had fun competing and pushing each other, but I think ultimately we got a lot of work done but we did it in a safe manner."

Photos: Minicamp Day 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout the offseason

The offense during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
1 / 38

The offense during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dick Ambrose breaks the team down after the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
2 / 38

Dick Ambrose breaks the team down after the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
3 / 38

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows Prentice Gill, Lisa Horton and Tajh Boyd during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
4 / 38

Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows Prentice Gill, Lisa Horton and Tajh Boyd during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
5 / 38

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
6 / 38

A helmet during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
7 / 38

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
8 / 38

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
9 / 38

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travis Tucker and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) after the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
10 / 38

Travis Tucker and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) after the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
11 / 38

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
12 / 38

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
13 / 38

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
14 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
15 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
16 / 38

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
17 / 38

Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
18 / 38

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
19 / 38

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
20 / 38

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Video Director Rob Pavlas during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
21 / 38

Video Director Rob Pavlas during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
22 / 38

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
23 / 38

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
24 / 38

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
25 / 38

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
26 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
27 / 38

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
28 / 38

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
29 / 38

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
30 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
31 / 38

Kicker Cade York (3) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
32 / 38

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
33 / 38

Center Nick Harris (53) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
34 / 38

The offense during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
35 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Video Director Rob Pavlas during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
36 / 38

Video Director Rob Pavlas during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
37 / 38

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.
38 / 38

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the third day of Veteran Minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offensive groundwork has been laid, but it isn't finished

Most of the Browns were looking to accomplish in minicamp was about the passing game. With three new quarterbacks and 12 padless practices over the course of the offseason program, that philosophy made plenty of sense.

The Browns will likely install several new wrinkles in their offense now that Deshaun Watson is the quarterback. For the last two seasons, Stefanski prefaced the offense on a heavy run game with several play-action passing plays, and while those principles might not change, the Browns do have more room to be flexible with a mobile, strong-armed quarterback like Watson. 

Add in the fact that the Browns, who led the league in 13-personnel usage (1 RB, 3 TEs) the last two seasons, no longer have TE Austin Hooper, and it's safe to assume the Browns will spend much of time leading up to Week 1 retooling an offense to fit the strengths of all players on the offense.

"We do want to become masters of the offense by the time Week 1 rolls around," Stefanski said. "It's a process. You can't just plug something into the back of your head and get it. You have to work at it and spend some time with it."

Young players were the core focus

The Browns shuffled several younger players through first-team reps during minicamp and the offseason program. Jacob Phillips was playing first-team MIKE linebacker. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell were also rotated at wide receiver. Third-round rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. had a handful of reps on first-team defense. Those were among the most notable, but others were given looks on the top units, too.

The Browns know what they have on most of the roster because they have so many core players who have been here for both of Stefanski's seasons. So, with only a finite amount of reps before training camp, minicamp provided the coaches an optimal time to evaluate the younger talent with an even greater focus in this particular minicamp.

"We have a lot of young guys who we are excited about," Stefanski said. "There is so much that goes into it. There is so much from a meeting standpoint. There is so much from the workouts and being out here in practice. We throw a lot at them. It is hard for me to single one guy out, but we are really excited about the young guys. It is as much to do with what they can bring on the field with off the field."

David Bell's hands were in midseason form

Speaking of young players, Bell, the third-round rookie WR from Purdue, went weeks without dropping a pass in practice.

He was asked Wednesday in his media interview if he's actually dropped a pass at all during the offseason program. He said he has, but it came back during the Browns' first or second OTA practice. That's impressive stuff for a rookie who has taken a considerable chunk of the throwing reps the last month.

"I'm real hard on myself," Bell said. "I think the first few days wasn't what I projected it would be. It was just a matter of getting on my feet and getting an understanding of the plays, but I think each and every day, I progress."

Bell has primarily been used in the slot role throughout the offseason program but will receive plenty of reps on the outside in training camp. The Browns are looking for several receivers to step up behind Cooper, and Bell — as well as Schwartz and Peoples-Jones — will likely be the top candidates the Browns count on.

"He wants to be good at this so you see him working," Stefanski said. "He is the guy who gets extra. He will be in the facility at all hours working really hard with coach (pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad) O'Shea to refine the game. He's a rookie, so he has plenty of room to grow and will have time to do that, but he's doing a nice job."

Clowney expects bigger, better things in Year 2 because of who's behind him

We're ending this list with one final note from the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns will have two of the game's best pass rushers for the second consecutive year in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who re-signed with the Browns in May and will look to stack an even better season than his first in Cleveland last year. Clowney totaled nine sacks, his best since 2018, and thrived as offenses had to decide whether to stack blockers against him or Garrett, who finished with a franchise-record 16 sacks.

The duo produced 25 total sacks, the highest combined sack total by Browns teammates, since Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) had 26 in 1984.

It's reasonable to believe the duo could be even better in 2022. Clowney explained why Thursday, but his explanation wasn't about Garrett — he knows he'll help him already — but rather the continuity at linebacker. 

Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips all appear to be in line to carry the biggest roles at the position. Clowney played with all of them, and he believes that chemistry will help him produce even more in 2022.

"Everybody's back," he said. "I already know how (Walker) feels and what he likes to do, and that makes it easy on myself. I can look back there and don't even have to ask. I already know how he does. That's what will make it a lot better, playing with the same guys again instead of bouncing around and trying to figure out new guys."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper believes Cleveland 'suits me really well'

Cooper is confident he'll be the same consistent receiver he's been for his whole NFL career in Cleveland
news

2022 Browns Training Camp features 11 free open practices, beginning July 30 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Browns season ticket members receive special 48-hour window (June 21-22) to access tickets prior to public availability on June 23
news

Browns announce new hires, promotions to football operations staff

The Browns have added 7 new members to their football operations staff and announced promotions and role changes for several others
news

Browns take deep dive into legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and 'The Forgotten Four' during Hall of Fame visit

The Browns spent part of their Hall of Fame visit listening to stories about the legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and "The Forgotten Four"
news

Browns visit Pro Football Hall of Fame for Day 2 of minicamp

The Browns conducted a light practice in Canton before spending the rest of the day inside the Hall of Fame
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says Browns team chemistry 'propelling' 

Owusu-Koramoah is the most recent player to speak glowingly about how the Browns have built team chemistry over the offseason program
news

5 things to watch in Browns mandatory minicamp

The Browns will have three practices of mandatory minicamp this week to conclude the offseason program
news

Chris Kiffin confident Browns have 'the right guys' in defensive tackle competition

The Browns have two starting jobs open at DT and multiple young players who will fight for them in training camp
news

Browns visit Cavaliers' practice facility to shoot hoops, conclude OTAs

The Browns spent the last day of OTAs away from the field and on the basketball court to build team chemistry
news

Anthony Schwartz 'making a lot of improvements' in offseason program

Schwartz has cherished being able to practice each day in an offseason program for the first time in his career
news

Browns, News 5 announce 2022 preseason television broadcast team

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas, established NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala featured in News 5's production of Browns preseason games 
Advertising