Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

The Browns have one of the top up-and-coming linebackers in the league and will also return their leading tackler from last season

Jul 19, 2022 at 05:05 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

071922_LBsPreview

Training camp is finally right around the corner.

In just over one week, the Browns will be back in Cleveland to begin preparations for 2022. We're preparing for their return with a comprehensive breakdown of each position on the roster, moving next to a group that holds the leading tackler from a year ago and a few promising young players looking to increase their roles in the defense.

The Linebackers

Anthony Walker Jr.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jacob Phillips

Sione Takitaki

Tony Fields II

Willie Harvey Jr.

Silas Kelly

Dakota Allen

What we know: This position group is led by the top two leading tacklers last season: Walker and Owusu-Koramoah. After totaling 113 tackles in his first year in Cleveland, Walker was re-signed this offseason because of his experience and role as a trusted leader in the locker room. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick who many believed had first-round talents, was excellent in the 14 games he played with 76 tackles and will likely carry a bigger role on the defense this year — his speed and quick instincts are exactly what defensive coordinator Joe Woods covets at the position. The Browns are still confident that 2020 third-round pick Jacob Phillips can land a big role in the group after he was limited to four games last year due to a biceps injury.

What we don't know: What kind of leap can "JOK" take this year? He has the potential to become one of the league's most dependable linebackers if he increases his production from a year ago and settles nicely into an every-down role. The same can be asked for Phillips — who took first team reps at MIKE linebacker at points during the spring — and Fields, a 2021 fifth-round pick who dealt with injuries throughout his first NFL offseason and played on special teams as a rookie.

The X-Factor: Phillips. The Browns know what they can get from Walker and feel confident about Owusu-Koramoah taking a big step this year. If Phillips can also rebound from his shortened second year in the league, he'd give the Browns another strong, speedy option they can use in multiple linebacker positions.

The biggest number: 89.8. That was the grade Owusu-Koramoah was given by Pro Football Focus last year, which was the highest among all rookies. There's no doubt he has star potential and, after playing in only 65 percent of the defense's snaps last year, will likely have a bigger platform to show it this season.

Says it all: "I think he has had a good offseason. He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard." - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on Owusu-Koramoah

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster last year?: 7

Related Links

Photos: In Focus - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Check out photos of 2021 second-round pick LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
1 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
3 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
4 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
This is a 2021 photo of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
5 / 19

This is a 2021 photo of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
6 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
7 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
8 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
9 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
10 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
11 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
12 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Katie Nageotte during practice on September 24, 2021.
13 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Katie Nageotte during practice on September 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
14 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
16 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
17 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
18 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
19 / 19

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

The safeties turned their game up with the rest of the defense last season and will look to sustain the momentum in 2022

news

10 for '22: Which WR produces most next to Cooper?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line

The Browns will boast two Pro Bowl players on the edge and hold an open training camp competition for two spots in the interior

news

10 for '22: Which 2nd-year player will take the biggest jump?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Haslam Sports Group welcomes four fellows for 2022 HSG Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program

The program is entering its second year and will allow four participants to work with various departments with the Browns and Columbus Crew

news

10 for '22: Which rookie will make the biggest impact this season?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the WRs

Amari Cooper has arrived to be the top wideout, and several guys will compete after him for big roles in the pass game

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the O-Line

When healthy, the O-Line has proven to be one of the top units in the league

news

10 for '22: What position will have the best competition at camp?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the TEs

The Browns believe Njoku is ready to step into his biggest role yet and lead the tight ends

news

Browns Breakdowns: What Perrion Winfrey brings at DT

Winfrey's never-quit style of play led to a huge senior season at Oklahoma — and one of the hardest-hitting sacks in all of college football in 2021

Advertising