Browns 2022 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

What we don't know: What kind of leap can "JOK" take this year? He has the potential to become one of the league's most dependable linebackers if he increases his production from a year ago and settles nicely into an every-down role. The same can be asked for Phillips — who took first team reps at MIKE linebacker at points during the spring — and Fields, a 2021 fifth-round pick who dealt with injuries throughout his first NFL offseason and played on special teams as a rookie.

The X-Factor: Phillips. The Browns know what they can get from Walker and feel confident about Owusu-Koramoah taking a big step this year. If Phillips can also rebound from his shortened second year in the league, he'd give the Browns another strong, speedy option they can use in multiple linebacker positions.

The biggest number: 89.8. That was the grade Owusu-Koramoah was given by Pro Football Focus last year, which was the highest among all rookies. There's no doubt he has star potential and, after playing in only 65 percent of the defense's snaps last year, will likely have a bigger platform to show it this season.

Says it all: "I think he has had a good offseason. He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard." - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on Owusu-Koramoah