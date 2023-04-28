Browns await first pick in 2023 Draft after Day 1

The Browns are still set to make their first pick of the draft in Round 3 at No. 74 overall

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:50 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns did what many expected Thursday night on Day 1 of the NFL Draft — they sat tight.

With no pick in the 2023 draft until No. 74 overall in the third round, the Browns didn't have much to do on the first night of draft action. A trade up into the first round never seemed possible for a team with plenty of confidence in their current state of the roster, although the Browns will certainly be ready to work when Day 2 begins.

The Browns are set to pick twice Friday with two third-round picks, the second of which is set to be made at No. 98 overall. They have eight total picks at their disposal over the final two draft days.

Here's where the Browns are set to pick for the remainder of the draft:

Round 3 - No. 74 overall

Round 3 - No. 98 overall

Round 4 - No. 111 overall

Round 4 - No. 126 overall

Round 5 - No. 140 overall

Round 5 - No. 142 overall

Round 6 - No. 190 overall

Round 7 - No. 229 overall

