Browns select C Dawson Deaton with No. 246 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected C Dawson Deaton with the 246th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Deaton, a native of Frisco, Texas, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection. He played 45 games with 35 starts and earned a 70.1 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021. He was also a team captain for the Red Raiders the last two seasons. At 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds, Deaton was one of the biggest centers of the draft class.
Deaton is the ninth player the Browns have drafted in 2022. The Browns have no more picks left in the draft.