Browns select C Dawson Deaton with No. 246 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected C Dawson Deaton with the 246th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Deaton, a native of Frisco, Texas, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection. He played 45 games with 35 starts and earned a 70.1 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021. He was also a team captain for the Red Raiders the last two seasons. At 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds, Deaton was one of the biggest centers of the draft class.