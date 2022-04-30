Browns select DE Isaiah Thomas with the No. 223 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Thomas led Oklahoma in sacks in each of the last two seasons

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:33 PM
The Browns on Saturday selected DE Isaiah Thomas with the 223rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas, a native from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma who compiled 18.5 sacks in his last three seasons with the Sooners. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in each of the last two years and led Oklahoma in sacks in 2021 (eight) and 2020 (8.5).

Thomas was the third player the Browns have selected out of Oklahoma, joining DT Perrion Winfrey (fourth round) and WR Michael Woods II (sixth round). He's the second edge rusher of the Browns' draft class, joining third-round pick DE Alex Wright.

The Browns have one pick left in the draft at 223rd overall, which will be their ninth player added in the draft.

