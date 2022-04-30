Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey with the 108th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected DT Perrion Winfrey with the 108th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Winfrey is a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma and totaled six sacks and 42 tackles in his last two college seasons. He was the MVP of the Reese's Senior Bowl. A native form Maywood, Illinois, Winfrey started his college career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to the Big 12 and solidifying himself as a big, strong tackle who has starting-caliber traits in the league.

"I am going to come in and work every single day until I can't work anymore," Winfrey said. "They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season."

Winfrey is the third Browns defensive tackle to be drafted under Andrew Berry, following Jordan Phillips in 2020 and Tommy Togiai in 2021. The defensive tackle room now consists of Winfrey, Phillips and Togiai, as well as Sheldon Day and offseason free-agent acquisition Taven Bryan.

"It is time to work," Winfrey said. "From this point on, I am going to work because once I get in there, they are going to have to drag me up out of there. I am coming in every single day and putting my best foot forward every single day from this point on."