Browns select K Cade York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

York converted 54 of 66 field goals in three seasons at LSU

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:05 PM
The Browns on Saturday selected K Cade York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

York, a native of McKinney, Texas, was regarded as one of the top kicking prospects in the draft class. He converted 54 of 66 field goals in three seasons at LSU, including 15-of-18 field goals in his final season. He also converted 164 of 168 extra-point attempts and did not miss an extra-point in his last two seasons. He's made 15 of his 19 career attempts of 50 or more yards and was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

"I believe that I am the best kicker in this draft because I have been able to make big kicks in big situations. I have been put out for a lot of long field goals in tough situations, and I still brought out good results in it. I think that is what makes me the best.

"One of my favorite quotes is 'Pressure is a privilege.' It is just knowing that you are going to have times when you feel pressure, but it is making sure that your body can take over, you go back to muscle memory in those moments and your mind does not take over. It is just doing the best that you can in certain situations to have a certain thought process that allows your body to take over and you do not start having a bunch of negative thoughts."

The Browns don't pick again Friday until No. 156 overall and have four more picks left in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 202, 223 and 246.

LSU placekicker Cade York (36) boots a field goal during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU kicker Cade York (36) gets set to kick a field goal against Alabama in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates as he comes off the field after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football gam Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU place kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
