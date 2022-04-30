Browns select K Cade York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected K Cade York with the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

York, a native of McKinney, Texas, was regarded as one of the top kicking prospects in the draft class. He converted 54 of 66 field goals in three seasons at LSU, including 15-of-18 field goals in his final season. He also converted 164 of 168 extra-point attempts and did not miss an extra-point in his last two seasons. He's made 15 of his 19 career attempts of 50 or more yards and was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

"I believe that I am the best kicker in this draft because I have been able to make big kicks in big situations. I have been put out for a lot of long field goals in tough situations, and I still brought out good results in it. I think that is what makes me the best.

"One of my favorite quotes is 'Pressure is a privilege.' It is just knowing that you are going to have times when you feel pressure, but it is making sure that your body can take over, you go back to muscle memory in those moments and your mind does not take over. It is just doing the best that you can in certain situations to have a certain thought process that allows your body to take over and you do not start having a bunch of negative thoughts."