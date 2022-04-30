Browns select RB Jerome Ford with the 156th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected RB Jerome Ford in the fifth-round at No. 156 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ford, a Tampa Bay native, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati, where he rushed 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns, matching a school record, in 2021 and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in his career. He was a First Team-All AAC selection that season and was the MVP of the AAC Championship Game as well as the conference's rushing leader. He played at Alabama his first two college seasons and played in eight games, rushing 31 times for 151 yards. He's 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds.

"Jerome had a very productive college career at Cincinnati," Browns scout Max Paulus said. "We are excited about adding another fast playmaker to our running back room. That is why we chose Jerome here in the fifth."

Ford joins one of the NFL's best running back rooms that includes Pro Bowlers Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt along with D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton.

"We are very happy with our running back room as it currently stands, but no different than any other position, we are always going to be looking to add competition," Paulus said. "I think Jerome is going to do that. Jerome is a fast and explosive runner. We are always going to be looking to add playmakers and give (Head Coach Kevin) Stefanski pieces to play with on offense so that is why we chose Jerome here."