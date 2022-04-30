Browns select WR David Bell with No. 99 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns on Friday selected WR David Bell with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bell, an Indianapolis native, was a First Team All-American in 2021 with Purdue after he totaled 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 total touchdowns across three seasons with the Boilermakers and was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, when he caught 625 yards and eight touchdowns in six games in a pandemic-shortened season.
The Browns currently have no more picks left on Day 2 but are set to have six picks entering Day 3. They hold three picks in the fourth round (Nos. 108, 119 and 124) and picks in the sixth round (202nd overall) and seventh round (223rd and 246th overall).