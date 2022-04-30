Browns select WR Michael Woods II with the No. 202 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Woods spent his first three college seasons at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:39 PM
The Browns on Saturday selected WR Michael Woods II with the 202nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woods, a native of Magnolia, Texas, spent his first three college seasons at Arkansas before he transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and amassed 118 receptions, 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college career.

Woods is the second wide receiver the Browns have drafted in 2022 — they added Purdue WR David Bell at 99th overall on Day 2. He's also the second Oklahoma player the Browns have drafted after the selection of DT Perrion Winfrey at pick No. 108.

The Browns have two more picks in the draft at Nos. 223 and 246 overall in the seventh round.

