Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-6 and coming off a 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. The Bills are 6-3 and coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 12-9. The Browns won the last game, 19-16, in Week 10 on Nov. 10, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Snow Game? - A potentially historic snowstorm is set to hit Buffalo in the days leading up to the game could linger into Sunday afternoon. Multiple forecasts have predicted as much as 3-6 feet of snow to fall across the region over the weekend, and Weather.gov currently predicts an 80 percent chance of snow Sunday.
- Bills on a Slide - The Bills have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13-14 last season. They haven't lost three straight games since 2018.
- A DPJ Streak - Donovan Peoples-Jones can become the first Browns receiver to post at least 50 receiving yards in seven straight games since Braylon Edwards in 2007.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns