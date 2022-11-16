How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

Nov 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440 (2)

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 3-6 and coming off a 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. The Bills are 6-3 and coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
  • The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 12-9. The Browns won the last game, 19-16, in Week 10 on Nov. 10, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Snow Game? - A potentially historic snowstorm is set to hit Buffalo in the days leading up to the game could linger into Sunday afternoon. Multiple forecasts have predicted as much as 3-6 feet of snow to fall across the region over the weekend, and Weather.gov currently predicts an 80 percent chance of snow Sunday.
  • Bills on a Slide - The Bills have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13-14 last season. They haven't lost three straight games since 2018.
  • A DPJ Streak - Donovan Peoples-Jones can become the first Browns receiver to post at least 50 receiving yards in seven straight games since Braylon Edwards in 2007.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, 2022

news

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 21, 2022

Advertising