Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 11-13 all-time in the regular and post-season against the Rams.
- The last time the Browns and Rams faced one another was on Sept. 22, 2019, and Los Angeles won 20-13.
- The Browns are 7-4 heading into Week 13, while the Rams are 5-6.
Storylines to Watch
- The Browns defense have to stop the run: The Browns defense ranks 12th in opponent rushing yards per game — allowing an average of 105.9 yards — while the Rams offense is tied for 14th in the NFL in rushing yards, averaging 114 per game. The Browns must stop the run this week, as they failed to do it last week against the Broncos. The Broncos rushed for 169 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. In the Rams last game against the Cardinals, they ran for 228 yards and rushed for a touchdown.
- The Browns must run the ball: With QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, QB Joe Flacco was named the second string quarterback. No matter who is at quarterback come Sunday, the Browns must return to running the ball first. In the Browns last game against the Broncos, RB Jerome Ford and RB Kareem both had under 10 attempts. The last time the Rams lost was in Week 9 against the Packers 20-3, and the Packers rushed for 184 yards. In the Rams' Week 11 and 12 wins, they held their opponents to under 85 yards.
- The Browns can not turn the ball over: The Browns have struggled with ball control on their away games this season, especially during their West coast games. In both their games against the Seahawks and Broncos, the Browns committed three turnovers. They must prioritize taking care of the ball to have a better chance of winning in Los Angeles.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 12:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:25 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns