By the Numbers: Breaking down the Browns' 2021 draft class

May 04, 2021 at 01:39 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Over the next few months until training camp, Cleveland will get to know the eight prospects the Browns selected in the 2021 draft a little bit better.

We're helping fans out with that exercise by taking a look at the numbers that mattered most for each rookie across their college careers.

Here are 14 numbers that stick out about the eight-man class:

1 - Of the 10 completions CB Greg Newsome II allowed at Northwestern in 2020, just one was 10-plus yards downfield.

.44 - Yards allowed per coverage snap by Newsome, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the lowest average among all players in the 2021 draft class.

10 - Number of passes Newsome deflected in 2020, which led the Big Ten.

1 - Just one player in the FBS had 140+ tackles, 5+ sacks and 5+ forced fumbles over the last two seasons. His name is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

24.5 - Number of tackles for a loss Owusu-Koramoah totaled in his final two seasons at Notre Dame. He also led the team with three forced fumbles in 2020.

4.25 - 40-yard dash time from WR Anthony Schwartz, who was the fastest player of the draft class and was 0.03 seconds away from matching the all-time record set by John Ross III in 2017.

13 - Scrimmage touchdowns across three seasons from Schwartz, who made three receiving touchdowns in 10 games in 2020.

91 - That was the distance for one of Schwartz's touchdowns in 2020. The 91-yard deep ball, which was made Oct. 31 against LSU, showcased his elite speed that made him one of the more intriguing receiver picks of the draft.

0 - T James Hudson allowed zero sacks in his 11 career starts at Cincinnati.

88 - That's how many tackles LB Tony Fields II recorded last season at West Virginia, which led the team. He amassed 375 tackles across four collegiate seasons.

40 - Bench press reps of 225 pounds at Ohio State's pro day from DT Tommy Togiai, who was nine reps short of breaking the Scouting Combine record of 49 set by Oregon State's Steve Paea in 2011.

7 - Interceptions made by safety Richard LeCounte III in his final two seasons at Georgia. He led the Bulldogs with four interceptions in 2019.

995 - That's how many all-purpose yards RB Demetric Felton attained in 2020. He recorded 668 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards and 168 kick-return yards. He also had 1,263 all-purpose yards in a full season's effort in 2019.

4 - Amount of Browns rookies who were First Team-All Conference selections in 2020 (Newsome, Owusu-Koramoah, Hudson, Fields).

Photos: Best of the 2021 NFL Draft

Check out the best photos of the draft in Cleveland by the Browns photo team

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Browns' roster position-by-position after the 2021 NFL Draft

Here's how each position looks after the completion of the draft
news

Cleveland Browns 2021 Draft Class

A full breakdown of the Browns' 8 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

What picks do the Browns have in 2022?

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded, so what's ahead for 2022?
news

Browns put exclamation point on 'defensive lean' offseason with 2021 draft class

After the 2021 draft, the Browns defense boasts plenty of talent, depth and promises to be vastly improved
news

2021 Draft Analysis: Browns 'stayed true to the process' and ramped up versatility across the board

Cleveland added 5 defensive players and 3 offensive players in 2021 NFL Draft
news

Social media reacts to Browns' Day 3 selections of 2021 NFL Draft

The Browns added five players to the roster on the final day of the draft
news

6th Round: Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland uses its final pick of the draft on a running back
news

5th Round: Browns select Georgia S Richard LeCounte III with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland makes its 4th pick of Day 3 with 1 more to go
news

New Browns T James Hudson credits Joe Thomas film for big college transition

Hudson has watched Joe Thomas' film ever since he switched to the position in college. After being drafted by the Browns, he might get to hear from Thomas himself
news

5th Round: Browns select West Virginia LB Tony Fields II with No. 153 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 3rd player on Day 3
news

5 things to know about Tommy Togiai, the Browns' 5th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Togiai enters a DT room that will have plenty of competition for starting spots in 2021
Advertising