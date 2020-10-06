Club 46: How Hanford Dixon helped the Browns create their 'Dawg' identity

Dixon helped the Browns create their "Dawg" identity, although he did it unintentionally.

The scene was at Lakeland Community College, where the Browns were hosting training camp before their 1985 season. Cleveland touted one of the strongest secondaries in the league with Dixon and All-Pro cornerback Frank Minnifield, but the defensive line lacked the same firepower.

Dixon and Minnifield wanted to do all they could to help their defensive teammates, and they thought beyond the boundaries of simply what could come with game strategy. Sure, their lock-down abilities in pass coverage could give them more time to reach the quarterback, but they wanted to invigorate them with a bit more burst when the ball was snapped.

So they decided to bark.

No, really. They barked.

"Look," Dixon told them. "What we're going to do is we're going to bark at you guys. And when we bark at you, just rear your ears back. Think of that old quarterback as a cat, and you guys are the dogs. Just go after him."

Sure enough, the most distinguishable sound around the fields at training camp were the woofs and grunts from the secondary, and as training camp continued, they only became louder.

That's because the fans, who were packed all around the perimeter of the fields and could hear all the sounds from practice, began to chime in. They wanted to bark at the D-Line, too, but eventually, the barks grew into the rallying chant of Browns football.