How will the Browns contain WR DK Metcalf? | Burning Questions

"Both those backs, they run hard," run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "You're watching them and their feet drive. So, what we got to do is we got to get as many people to them and you can't run without your feet. So, we got to get to them – and this is obviously easier said than done – and get their cleats out of the ground and be on the correct angles. They work well together up front to push and pull to get the back started. And so, we got to be in our both whatever call we're in, attacking that and making sure we're using our hands so that we can get the angles that we need to get those two. They do a great job of how they use them and both of them run very, very hard. "