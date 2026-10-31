How will the Browns contain WR DK Metcalf? | Burning Questions

The Browns are set to face the Steelers for the second divisional matchup of the season when they travel to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. Cleveland sits at the top of the AFC North with a 5-2 record – and its win over the Steelers in Week 4 – but Pittsburgh also enters Week 8 with a 5-2 record.
When the Browns take the field at Acrisure Stadium against the Steelers, they will battle it out for first place in the division.
"It's another opportunity for us to just go show what we're capable of," QB Deshaun Watson said. "Another opportunity for us to go out there and play and try to get a win for the city and showcase that we're a team that can play in this league at the top level."
Here are three burning questions ahead of Week 8 against the Steelers.
How will the Browns stop the Steelers' run game?
Not only will the Browns' run defense see RB Jaylen Warren in the run game, but they could also face RB Rico Dowdle. For head coach Todd Monken, Dowdle's addition brings versatility to the Steelers' run game.
"Another really good football player, done it for a number of years, run and pass, and they're utilizing both those guys," Monken said. "So, again, he's a powerful runner. I think they're doing a great job utilizing both of them."
When the Browns faced the Steelers in Week 4, they limited the Steelers to 92 net rushing yards – with Warren totaling 93 rushing yards on 17 carries. With Dowdle back from a toe injury that caused him to miss three games – including the Week 4 matchup – his addition to the run game adds a wrinkle to the Steelers' rushing attack, giving Pittsburgh two strong rushers. In four games this season, Dowdle has recorded 31 carries for 118 rushing yards.
"Both those backs, they run hard," run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "You're watching them and their feet drive. So, what we got to do is we got to get as many people to them and you can't run without your feet. So, we got to get to them – and this is obviously easier said than done – and get their cleats out of the ground and be on the correct angles. They work well together up front to push and pull to get the back started. And so, we got to be in our both whatever call we're in, attacking that and making sure we're using our hands so that we can get the angles that we need to get those two. They do a great job of how they use them and both of them run very, very hard. "
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
How will the Browns contain WR DK Metcalf?
For the second time this season, the Browns' secondary will look to cover WR DK Metcalf in the pass game and limit him as an option for QB Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf leads the Steelers with 32 receptions for 374 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown this season.
In Week 4, Metcalf recorded five receptions for 115 receiving yards, and his longest catch of the game came on a 43-yard completion.
"We know that's their best receiver and we got to take him out of the game," S Grant Delpit said. "I don't think we did a great job of that in the first game. He had a couple, not a lot of targets, but I think the targets he did have were completions, so definitely got to do better in that aspect. "
With Rodgers' quick release of the football to his pass catchers, the Browns will rely on their rush and coverage schemes to not only affect Rodgers in the pass game but also cover Metcalf to limit his targets and completions.
How will the Browns balance the run and the pass game?
With the return of RB Quinshon Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson in Week 7, Cleveland's run game took a step forward this season and found its stride. Now, they will look to build off that progress to help open up opportunities in the pass game for the Browns.
"I think that the things that we've been emphasizing to improve, we have been," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "We were a lot better on first and second down, which allowed us to get more runs called. The more you're on schedule, the more you'll be able to run the ball. We were certainly really happy to see the production that we did, and we'll continue to try to improve."
Switzer noted their ability to strain and finish blocks will be a key to facilitating successful run plays against the Steelers' style of defense, as they look to play square to the line of scrimmage and knock rushers back, as well as shed blocks later in the down.
The Steelers are bottling up opposing team's runners, as they allow an average of 91 rushing yards per game – the seventh fewest in the league. But in Week 4, the Browns totaled 112 net rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns – including a 28-yard rushing touchdown by RB Jaleel McLaughlin.
Establishing their run game early can allow the Browns to use a balanced offensive attack in order to stay multi-dimensional and open up opportunities in the pass game. Pittsburgh allows an average of 212.7 passing yards per game, the 11th fewest in the league. In Week 4, Watson completed 24 passes for 268 yard and one touchdown.