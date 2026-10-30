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Tytus Howard questionable for Week 8 vs. the Steelers | Injury Report

Myles Harden and Daniel Thomas are also questionable ahead of Week 8

Oct 30, 2026 at 02:06 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk8_10.30.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for three players ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Steelers.

CB Myles Harden, T Tytus Howard and S Daniel Thomas are all listed as questionable.

Harden was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a hamstring injury. Harden sustained the injury in the third quarter of Week 7 but returned in the fourth quarter to the game. He recorded three tackles and one pass defensed in Week 7.

Howard continues to progress through the concussion protocol, which head coach Todd Monken confirmed Howard could clear the protocol before Sundays' game. Howard was originally evaluated for a concussion in Week 7 against the Titans and did not return to the game. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Thomas was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with an ankle injury.

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