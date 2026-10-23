Denzel Ward questionable for Week 7 vs. the Titans | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Titans.
S Grant Delpit (concussion, shoulder), RB Dylan Sampson (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hand) and LB Quincy Williams (neck) are listed as questionable.
Delpit did not participate in practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Delpit was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of Week 6 against the Ravens before he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach Todd Monken said Delpit could clear the concussion protocol as early as Saturday.
Sampson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before he was a full participant on Friday as he makes his return from a knee injury. Sampson was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 14 but was out for Week 5 against the Jets.
Ward was a limited participant in practice on Friday with the hand injury.
"I don't know how it happened," Monken said. "I just know that when we met afterwards, something happened to his finger, and we were getting it looked at. So, I mean, knowing Denzel, I would expect him to play. But we'll see."
Williams did not participate in practice on Thursday with the neck injury but was a limited participant on Friday.
DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle) and G Teven Jenkins (back) are all out.
Davis continues to move through his practice window but did not participate in practice throughout the week. Davis was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 6 but was out for Week 5 and Week 6.
Gabriel was a full participant in practice throughout the week as he makes his way through his practice window. Gabriel was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 6, and has been a participant in practice, but was out for Week 5 and Week 6.
Hall did not participate in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury and will miss his third consecutive game. Hall originally sustained the ankle injury in Week 4 against the Steelers and missed Week 5 against the Jets and Week 6 against the Ravens.
Jenkins will miss his seventh consecutive game this season with a back injury that he sustained during the first week of the regular season. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.