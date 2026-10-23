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Denzel Ward questionable for Week 7 vs. the Titans | Injury Report

Grant Delpit, Dylan Sampson and Quincy Williams also listed as questionable

Oct 23, 2026 at 04:02 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk7_10.23.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

S Grant Delpit (concussion, shoulder), RB Dylan Sampson (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hand) and LB Quincy Williams (neck) are listed as questionable.

Delpit did not participate in practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Delpit was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of Week 6 against the Ravens before he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach Todd Monken said Delpit could clear the concussion protocol as early as Saturday.

Sampson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before he was a full participant on Friday as he makes his return from a knee injury. Sampson was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 14 but was out for Week 5 against the Jets.

Ward was a limited participant in practice on Friday with the hand injury.

"I don't know how it happened," Monken said. "I just know that when we met afterwards, something happened to his finger, and we were getting it looked at. So, I mean, knowing Denzel, I would expect him to play. But we'll see."

Williams did not participate in practice on Thursday with the neck injury but was a limited participant on Friday.

DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle) and G Teven Jenkins (back) are all out.

Davis continues to move through his practice window but did not participate in practice throughout the week. Davis was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 6 but was out for Week 5 and Week 6.

Gabriel was a full participant in practice throughout the week as he makes his way through his practice window. Gabriel was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 6, and has been a participant in practice, but was out for Week 5 and Week 6.

Hall did not participate in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury and will miss his third consecutive game. Hall originally sustained the ankle injury in Week 4 against the Steelers and missed Week 5 against the Jets and Week 6 against the Ravens.

Jenkins will miss his seventh consecutive game this season with a back injury that he sustained during the first week of the regular season. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Browns Practice for 2026 Week 7 Matchup vs. Titans

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The scenery during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The scenery during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste and Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste and Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The defense during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defense during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head of Athlete Health and Performance Dustin Nabhan during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head of Athlete Health and Performance Dustin Nabhan during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) and Center Parker Brailsford (52) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) and Center Parker Brailsford (52) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Skill Development Analyst Demetric Felton during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Skill Development Analyst Demetric Felton during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Director of Player Development James Cook during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Senior Director of Player Development James Cook during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Teven Jenkins to miss his third consecutive game with a back injury

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Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers | Injury Report

Teven Jenkins is listed as out and will miss his second consecutive game

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Teven Jenkins out for Week 1 vs. Jaguars | Injury Report

Parker Brailsford is also listed as questionable

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Browns starters to not play in preseason finale vs. the Patriots | Injury Report

QB Dillon Gabriel and QB Taylen Green to play in preseason Week 3

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Veteran starters not anticipated to play in preseason Week 2 | Injury Report

RB Quinshon Judkins did not participate in practice on back-to-back days

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Browns' starters set to play first series in preseason Week 1 | Injury Report

The Browns travel to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason

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Harold Fannin Jr. and Carson Schwesinger out for Week 18 | Injury Report

David Njoku will miss his fourth consecutive game in Week 18

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Harold Fannin Jr. and Dillon Gabriel questionable for Week 17 | Injury Report

David Njoku and Winston Reid are out against the Steelers

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