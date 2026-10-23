Denzel Ward questionable for Week 7 vs. the Titans | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

Delpit did not participate in practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Delpit was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of Week 6 against the Ravens before he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach Todd Monken said Delpit could clear the concussion protocol as early as Saturday.

Sampson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before he was a full participant on Friday as he makes his return from a knee injury. Sampson was initially eligible to return to practice on Oct. 14 but was out for Week 5 against the Jets.

Ward was a limited participant in practice on Friday with the hand injury.

"I don't know how it happened," Monken said. "I just know that when we met afterwards, something happened to his finger, and we were getting it looked at. So, I mean, knowing Denzel, I would expect him to play. But we'll see."