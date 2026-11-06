Deshaun Watson questionable for Week 9 vs. the Saints | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for two players ahead for their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

QB Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable as he works through the concussion protocol. Watson returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after he did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Todd Monken said Watson was able to participate in individual reps on Friday, but could not take team reps. Monken also announced that QB Shedeur Sanders will start Week 9.

Watson was first placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday after experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night that he reported to the medical staff Tuesday morning. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter against the Steelers, was cleared to return to the game and cleared Monday morning following another evaluation.