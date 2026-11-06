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Deshaun Watson questionable for Week 9 vs. the Saints | Injury Report

Maliek Collins is ruled out for Week 9 with an elbow injury

Nov 06, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk9_11.6.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for two players ahead for their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

QB Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable as he works through the concussion protocol. Watson returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after he did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Todd Monken said Watson was able to participate in individual reps on Friday, but could not take team reps. Monken also announced that QB Shedeur Sanders will start Week 9.

Watson was first placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday after experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night that he reported to the medical staff Tuesday morning. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter against the Steelers, was cleared to return to the game and cleared Monday morning following another evaluation.

DT Maliek Collins has been ruled out with an elbow injury. Collins did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an elbow injury. He originally sustained the injury in the second quarter against the Steelers in Week 8 but returned to the game in the second half.

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