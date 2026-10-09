 Skip to main content
Advertising

Injury Report

Presented by

Mason Graham out for Week 5 against the Jets | Injury Report

Kalia Davis, Dillon Gabriel, Mike Hall Jr., Teven Jenkins, Carsen Ryan and Tylan Wallace also listed as out

Oct 09, 2026 at 02:50 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

NEW_InjuryReportWk5_10.9.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Jets.

DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), G Teven Jenkins (back), TE Carsen Ryan (calf) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee) are all listed as out.

"It's next man up. I think that's really what it is. That's why you have practice squad players and the ability to elevate them," head coach Todd Monken said. "It's going to take everybody on the roster, and that's why you're consistently trying to develop those players. So, when they get their number called, the expectation, the position, you're trying not to let that drop."

Davis was designated to return to practice earlier in the week and was a limited participant on Wednesday. He did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. Davis was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 with a quad injury.

Gabriel was also eligible to return to practice and was a full participant in practice during the week. Gabriel was originally placed on injured reserve with the back injury, designated for return, on Aug. 30.

Graham, who sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4, did not participate in practice throughout the week. Graham is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Hall is dealing with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice throughout the week. Hall originally sustained the ankle injury in the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the Steelers but returned to the game in the second half.

Jenkins will miss his fifth consecutive game with a back injury that he sustained during the first week of the regular season. Jenkins did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Wallace, who sustained a knee injury in Week 3 against the Panthers and will miss his second consecutive game. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Ryan appeared on the practice injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice due to a calf injury.

Related Content

news

Elgton Jenkins out for Week 4 against the Steelers | Injury Report

Teven Jenkins and Tylan Wallace also listed as out for Thursday Night Football

news

Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 3 vs. Panthers | Injury Report

Teven Jenkins to miss his third consecutive game with a back injury

news

Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers | Injury Report

Teven Jenkins is listed as out and will miss his second consecutive game

news

Teven Jenkins out for Week 1 vs. Jaguars | Injury Report

Parker Brailsford is also listed as questionable

news

Browns starters to not play in preseason finale vs. the Patriots | Injury Report

QB Dillon Gabriel and QB Taylen Green to play in preseason Week 3

news

Veteran starters not anticipated to play in preseason Week 2 | Injury Report

RB Quinshon Judkins did not participate in practice on back-to-back days

news

Browns' starters set to play first series in preseason Week 1 | Injury Report

The Browns travel to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason

news

Harold Fannin Jr. and Carson Schwesinger out for Week 18 | Injury Report

David Njoku will miss his fourth consecutive game in Week 18

news

Harold Fannin Jr. and Dillon Gabriel questionable for Week 17 | Injury Report

David Njoku and Winston Reid are out against the Steelers

news

Jack Conklin, David Njoku and Denzel Ward out for Week 16 | Injury Report

Sam Kamara and Wyatt Teller listed as questionable

news

Denzel Ward ruled out for Week 15 against the Bears | Injury Report

Jack Conklin and David Njoku also among seven players ruled out for Week 15

Advertising