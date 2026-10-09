Mason Graham out for Week 5 against the Jets | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Jets.
DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), G Teven Jenkins (back), TE Carsen Ryan (calf) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee) are all listed as out.
"It's next man up. I think that's really what it is. That's why you have practice squad players and the ability to elevate them," head coach Todd Monken said. "It's going to take everybody on the roster, and that's why you're consistently trying to develop those players. So, when they get their number called, the expectation, the position, you're trying not to let that drop."
Davis was designated to return to practice earlier in the week and was a limited participant on Wednesday. He did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. Davis was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 with a quad injury.
Gabriel was also eligible to return to practice and was a full participant in practice during the week. Gabriel was originally placed on injured reserve with the back injury, designated for return, on Aug. 30.
Graham, who sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4, did not participate in practice throughout the week. Graham is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Hall is dealing with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice throughout the week. Hall originally sustained the ankle injury in the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the Steelers but returned to the game in the second half.
Jenkins will miss his fifth consecutive game with a back injury that he sustained during the first week of the regular season. Jenkins did not participate in practice throughout the week.
Wallace, who sustained a knee injury in Week 3 against the Panthers and will miss his second consecutive game. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.
Ryan appeared on the practice injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice due to a calf injury.