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Denzel Boston questionable for Week 10 vs. the Texans | Injury Report

Michael Burton and Ronnie Hickman have been ruled out for Week 10

Nov 13, 2026 at 02:27 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk10_11.13.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Texans.

WR Denzel Boston (toe) is questionable for Week 10. Boston did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant.

"He came out there today and moved around, moved around pretty good," head coach Todd Monken said. "Went through our walk. Took a full walk. But then when we got out there, we limited his reps.  So, we'll have to see how he progresses tomorrow and then Sunday.  But it's trending in the right way. "

FB Michael Burton (calf) and S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) have both been ruled out.

Burton did not participate in practice throughout the week with the calf injury. Hickman also did not participate in practice throughout the week as he was in the concussion protocol. Monken said Hickman was placed in the protocol after experiencing symptoms following their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

"It's a great opportunity for E-man (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) and, next man up," Monken said. "Whether it's DT (Daniel Thomas) or (Donovan McMillon), those guys are gonna be ready to go and we'll be ready to go."

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