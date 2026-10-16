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Quinshon Judkins questionable for Week 6 vs. Ravens | Injury Report

Derek Barnett, Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger also all listed as questionable for Week 6

Oct 16, 2026 at 04:13 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk6_10.16.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Ravens.

DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle), RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Barnett did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he deals with an ankle injury. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday.

Graham, who sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4, did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned as a limited participant on Friday. Graham also missed Week 5 with the injuries.

Judkins did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury but was a limited participant on Friday. Judkins initially tweaked his ankle in Week 5 against the Jets.

Schwesinger also did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury but returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday.

"They're wired the right way, they just are," head coach Todd Monken said of Graham and Schwesinger. "If they can go, they're going to go. And not only the way they're wired, but also in terms of how much the team means to them. That's what 'team' says – when you're willing to play hurt, when you're willing to chase the ball, when you're willing to be connected on a daily basis. So those guys are wired the right way."

DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), G Teven Jenkins (back) and RB Dylan Sampson (knee) are all listed as out.

Davis, Gabriel and Sampson each continue to work through their practice windows as they return from their individual injuries. Davis, who is working back from a quad injury, did not participate in practice throughout the week. Gabriel, who missed time with a back injury, was a full participant in practice throughout the week. Sampson, who was on injured reserve with a knee injury, did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Hall did not participate in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury. Hall originally sustained the ankle injury in Week 4 against the Steelers and missed Week 5 against the Jets.

Jenkins will miss his sixth consecutive game with a back injury that he sustained during the first week of the regular season. He did not participate in practice throughout the week.

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