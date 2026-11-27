The Browns announced the game statuses for several players ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.

RG Austin Barber (knee), WR Denzel Boston (quad) and RB Raheim Sanders (hip) are listed as questionable.

Barber did not participate in practice on Wednesday but returned to practice on Friday.

"Feel good. He went through a good amount of practice today," head coach Todd Monken said. "We're doing a little stuff after practice just to make sure that the swelling has gone down. So, we feel good there. Just want to do a few things after practice just to make sure."

Boston did not participate practice throughout the week. Monken said the quad injury came out of their Week 10 matchup against the Texans.

"It's gotten better, but not to the point to where he's been able to go full," Monken said. "So again, we ramped him up pretty hard for the first few days. Not on the field, but off the field, and then we'll have a better idea tomorrow."

Sanders was designated for return on Nov. 24 and was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Sanders was originally placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 with a hip injury after he sustained the hip injury in Week 5 against the Jets.