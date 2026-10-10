How will the Browns disrupt QB Geno Smith? | Burning Questions

The Browns head back out on the road to face the Jets in Week 5. Cleveland enters the game with a 3-1 record, coming off a divisional win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, while New York sits at 1-3 coming off a loss to the Bears.
"What I see is, and I'm looking at both sides of the ball, a team that plays awfully hard. I see a defense that rallies to the ball, plays physically, and they've changed over their defense," head coach Todd Monken said. "A little bit like we've done on offense. So, it's still a work in progress. They're still under construction. I've always been a big AG (Aaron Glenn) fan. They play hard, and we went against him when he was in Detroit, running their defense, and he's wired the right way. He'll have those guys ready to go."
Here are three burning questions heading into Week 5.
How will the Browns disrupt QB Geno Smith?
The Browns will face another veteran quarterback this week in QB Geno Smith, who has completed 85 of 117 passing attempts for 902 yards and five touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season but has taken 12 sacks through the first four games.
"With the Jets, I see a very productive player, a guy that throws an elite deep ball, and he'll be a handful," Monken said. "We're going to do a great job Sunday eliminating some of the explosive plays that he's capable of creating."
In the first four games, Smith is averaging 10.6 yards per pass completion and 225.5 passing yards per game. His longest pass of the season came in Week 4 on a 58-yard completion. How the Browns' defense uses their pass rush and coverage in tandem will play an important role in pressuring Smith and covering intended receivers. As a defense, they have gone 49 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.
"If you give him time back there to make his plays, he's going to damage you a lot," DE Jared Verse said. "I have a little history of playing against him, so I know what he's capable of, and we just can't let him get going because when he gets going. He's one of the best in the league."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.
How will the Browns grow the run game?
The Browns are working to consistently find opportunities to utilize the run game and found more success on the ground in Week 4 against the Steelers with 112 net rushing yards. RB Quinshon Judkins leads the Browns with 177 yards on 59 carries, while QB Deshaun Watson has used his legs in the first four games, second on the team with 127 rushing yards on 31 carries.
"Just guys gelling, coming together and continuing to understand the scheme," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "Continuing to understand what we're trying to teach and get across to them. And those guys are doing a great job seeing the defense and taking advantage of what the defense is presenting."
Cleveland has a chance to build on its progress in the ground game against the Jets, who give up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth most in the league.
If the Browns can take advantage of the ground game to move the chains, they can also open up opportunities in the pass game. The Jets allow an average of 193.3 passing yards per game, the sixth fewest in the league. However, finding ways to incorporate the run game can pull the Jets' defense to open up space for Watson to find his pass catchers.
"I think that we've improved every week in that area and in all areas of the run game," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "It's very rarely one thing. I think that our guys have really taken to heart the strain and finish piece of it. I think we're starting to displace the line of scrimmage more and more every week. That's shown up. I think our 'backs are getting a little bit more comfortable with the things that we're doing. And then us as a staff too, especially in year one, there's going to be a learning curve through the first few weeks and just continuing to learn about our guys and what they do well and how do we expand in those areas. So, I think it's all parts of it, but it's improved every week and we're going to continue to do that."
How will the Browns' defense stop the run?
The Browns' run defense has an opportunity to take away an option for the Jets' offense and force them to become one dimensional if they can stop the run.
Through the first four weeks, the Jets are averaging just 84 rushing yards per game, ranked 28th in the league. RB Breece Hall leads New York with 163 rushing yards on 51 carries for one touchdown. However, Hall has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Browns, leaving Braelon Allen as their main running back. Allen has 120 rushing yards on 33 carries and one touchdown through four games – including 14 carries for 59 yards in Week 4.
"They're definitely dangerous when that ball gets in their hand at any level," Verse said. "Whether that's the backfield and they're running the ball for a 10-yard gain and then they got space to work that they're a dangerous couple backs, so we're definitely keyed on them. Once the ball gets out, we have to turn around and pursue them."
The Browns' run defense is allowing an average of 113.3 rushing yards per game, the 15th most in the league. By effectively stopping the run and forcing the Jets to throw the ball, the Browns' pass rush can narrow in on their pressure of Smith, and their secondary can cover their top pass catchers in WR Garrett Wilson, TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Isaiah Williams.