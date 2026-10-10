How will the Browns disrupt QB Geno Smith? | Burning Questions

How will the Browns grow the run game?

The Browns are working to consistently find opportunities to utilize the run game and found more success on the ground in Week 4 against the Steelers with 112 net rushing yards. RB Quinshon Judkins leads the Browns with 177 yards on 59 carries, while QB Deshaun Watson has used his legs in the first four games, second on the team with 127 rushing yards on 31 carries.

"Just guys gelling, coming together and continuing to understand the scheme," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "Continuing to understand what we're trying to teach and get across to them. And those guys are doing a great job seeing the defense and taking advantage of what the defense is presenting."

Cleveland has a chance to build on its progress in the ground game against the Jets, who give up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth most in the league.

If the Browns can take advantage of the ground game to move the chains, they can also open up opportunities in the pass game. The Jets allow an average of 193.3 passing yards per game, the sixth fewest in the league. However, finding ways to incorporate the run game can pull the Jets' defense to open up space for Watson to find his pass catchers.