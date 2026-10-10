 Skip to main content
Advertising

Burning Questions

Presented by

How will the Browns disrupt QB Geno Smith? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to face the Jets on Oct. 11 in Week 5

Oct 10, 2026 at 09:30 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQsWk5_10.10.26

The Browns head back out on the road to face the Jets in Week 5. Cleveland enters the game with a 3-1 record, coming off a divisional win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, while New York sits at 1-3 coming off a loss to the Bears.

"What I see is, and I'm looking at both sides of the ball, a team that plays awfully hard. I see a defense that rallies to the ball, plays physically, and they've changed over their defense," head coach Todd Monken said. "A little bit like we've done on offense. So, it's still a work in progress. They're still under construction. I've always been a big AG (Aaron Glenn) fan. They play hard, and we went against him when he was in Detroit, running their defense, and he's wired the right way. He'll have those guys ready to go."

Here are three burning questions heading into Week 5.

How will the Browns disrupt QB Geno Smith?

The Browns will face another veteran quarterback this week in QB Geno Smith, who has completed 85 of 117 passing attempts for 902 yards and five touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season but has taken 12 sacks through the first four games.

"With the Jets, I see a very productive player, a guy that throws an elite deep ball, and he'll be a handful," Monken said. "We're going to do a great job Sunday eliminating some of the explosive plays that he's capable of creating."

In the first four games, Smith is averaging 10.6 yards per pass completion and 225.5 passing yards per game. His longest pass of the season came in Week 4 on a 58-yard completion. How the Browns' defense uses their pass rush and coverage in tandem will play an important role in pressuring Smith and covering intended receivers. As a defense, they have gone 49 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

"If you give him time back there to make his plays, he's going to damage you a lot," DE Jared Verse said. "I have a little history of playing against him, so I know what he's capable of, and we just can't let him get going because when he gets going. He's one of the best in the league."

Browns Practice for 2026 Week 5 Matchup vs. Jets

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.

20261008-MS-026
1 / 89
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 89

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 89

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 89

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 89

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 89

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 89

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 89

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 89

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 89

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 89

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 89

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 89

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 89

Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 89

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 89

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 89

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 89

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 89

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 89

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 89

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 89

Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 89

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 89

Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 89

Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 89

Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 89

Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
28 / 89

A football during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
29 / 89

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
30 / 89

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
31 / 89

Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
32 / 89

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
33 / 89

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
34 / 89

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
35 / 89

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
36 / 89

Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
37 / 89

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
38 / 89

Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
39 / 89

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
40 / 89

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
41 / 89

Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaret Patterson (41) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
42 / 89

Running back Jaret Patterson (41) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
43 / 89

Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
44 / 89

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
45 / 89

Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (61) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
46 / 89

Defensive tackle Chris Williams (61) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
47 / 89

Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
48 / 89

Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
49 / 89

Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
50 / 89

Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
51 / 89

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Crucial Catch helmet decal during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
52 / 89

A Crucial Catch helmet decal during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
53 / 89

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
54 / 89

Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
55 / 89

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
56 / 89

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
57 / 89

Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaret Patterson (41) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
58 / 89

Running back Jaret Patterson (41) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
59 / 89

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
60 / 89

Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
61 / 89

Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
62 / 89

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
63 / 89

Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
64 / 89

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
65 / 89

Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
66 / 89

Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
67 / 89

Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
68 / 89

Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
69 / 89

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
70 / 89

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
71 / 89

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
72 / 89

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
73 / 89

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
74 / 89

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
75 / 89

Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
76 / 89

Wide receiver James Proche II (80) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
77 / 89

Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
78 / 89

Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
79 / 89

Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
80 / 89

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
81 / 89

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
82 / 89

Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
83 / 89

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
84 / 89

Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
85 / 89

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
86 / 89

Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
87 / 89

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
88 / 89

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during practice on October 7, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
89 / 89

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

How will the Browns grow the run game?

The Browns are working to consistently find opportunities to utilize the run game and found more success on the ground in Week 4 against the Steelers with 112 net rushing yards. RB Quinshon Judkins leads the Browns with 177 yards on 59 carries, while QB Deshaun Watson has used his legs in the first four games, second on the team with 127 rushing yards on 31 carries.

"Just guys gelling, coming together and continuing to understand the scheme," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "Continuing to understand what we're trying to teach and get across to them. And those guys are doing a great job seeing the defense and taking advantage of what the defense is presenting."

Cleveland has a chance to build on its progress in the ground game against the Jets, who give up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth most in the league.

If the Browns can take advantage of the ground game to move the chains, they can also open up opportunities in the pass game. The Jets allow an average of 193.3 passing yards per game, the sixth fewest in the league. However, finding ways to incorporate the run game can pull the Jets' defense to open up space for Watson to find his pass catchers.

"I think that we've improved every week in that area and in all areas of the run game," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "It's very rarely one thing. I think that our guys have really taken to heart the strain and finish piece of it. I think we're starting to displace the line of scrimmage more and more every week. That's shown up. I think our 'backs are getting a little bit more comfortable with the things that we're doing. And then us as a staff too, especially in year one, there's going to be a learning curve through the first few weeks and just continuing to learn about our guys and what they do well and how do we expand in those areas. So, I think it's all parts of it, but it's improved every week and we're going to continue to do that."

How will the Browns' defense stop the run?

The Browns' run defense has an opportunity to take away an option for the Jets' offense and force them to become one dimensional if they can stop the run.

Through the first four weeks, the Jets are averaging just 84 rushing yards per game, ranked 28th in the league. RB Breece Hall leads New York with 163 rushing yards on 51 carries for one touchdown. However, Hall has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Browns, leaving Braelon Allen as their main running back. Allen has 120 rushing yards on 33 carries and one touchdown through four games – including 14 carries for 59 yards in Week 4.

"They're definitely dangerous when that ball gets in their hand at any level," Verse said. "Whether that's the backfield and they're running the ball for a 10-yard gain and then they got space to work that they're a dangerous couple backs, so we're definitely keyed on them. Once the ball gets out, we have to turn around and pursue them."

The Browns' run defense is allowing an average of 113.3 rushing yards per game, the 15th most in the league. By effectively stopping the run and forcing the Jets to throw the ball, the Browns' pass rush can narrow in on their pressure of Smith, and their secondary can cover their top pass catchers in WR Garrett Wilson, TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Isaiah Williams.

Related Content

news

How will the Browns disrupt QB Aaron Rodgers? | Burning Questions

The Browns host the Steelers in a primetime matchup on Oct. 1

news

How will the Browns involve their playmakers in Week 3? | Burning Questions

The Browns host the Panthers in their home opener on Sept. 27

news

How will the Browns establish the run game in Week 2? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers

news

How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game? | Burning Questions

The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 1

news

How will Taylen Green manage his first NFL game in preseason Week 3? | Burning Questions

The Browns will close out the preseason on Aug. 27 against the Patriots

news

How will Shedeur Sanders run the offense in preseason Week 2? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their first home preseason game on Aug. 22

news

How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their lone road preseason game in Chicago on Aug. 15

news

How will the Browns contain the Bengals' pass game? | Burning Questions

Browns will close out the 2025 season on the road against the Bengals

news

How will the Browns pressure QB Aaron Rodgers? | Burning Questions

Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for the second meeting of the season in Week 17

news

How will the Browns contain QB Josh Allen? | Burning Questions

Browns host the Bills in Week 16 at Huntington Bank Field

news

How will the Browns limit turnovers against the Bears? | Burning Questions

Cleveland travels to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 15

Advertising