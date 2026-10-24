How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward? | Burning Questions

The Browns embark on a three-game stretch of road games beginning in Week 7, as they travel to Nashville to face the Titans.
Cleveland sits at 4-2 and at the top of the AFC North division, while Tennessee has a 105 record and is fourth in the AFC South. However, both teams are coming off divisional wins in Week 6, as the Browns beat the Ravens and the Titans beat the Colts.
Here are three burning questions ahead of Week 7.
How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward?
The Browns will see second-year QB Cam Ward in Week 7, their second meeting in consecutive years with the young quarterback. Through the first six games this season, Ward has completed 109 of 177 passing attempts for 998 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He has also thrown four interceptions and been sacked 10 times.
"I think Cam's a very good quarterback, he was the number one pick for a reason," DE Jared Verse said. "Every now and then he might make a mistake or make a misread, but I think he's getting better week by week from his rookie year to now. Every week he's getting better. I think he's a very mobile, very athletic and very good quarterback. But our job is to make him the worst version of himself."
The Browns continue to excel at applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks this season, as they are tied for second in the league with 19 total sacks, and have 44 quarterback hits. They also have recorded four interceptions this season. By applying pressure on Ward up front, as well as covering intended receivers to force Ward to hold the ball longer, the Browns can keep the Titans' offense from scoring – as they are tied for 31st in the league with an average of 14 points per game.
"He's developed from last year, and he's somebody who knows how to extend plays and make plays in that way," LB Carson Schwesinger said. "We've played a lot of quarterbacks that can do that as well, so just making sure that we keep doing what we're doing in terms of how we want to stop that."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
How will the Browns establish their offensive rhythm quicker in game?
The Browns have orchestrated four game-winning drives this season to help lead them to their 4-2 record entering Week 7. However, they believe they can establish their offense quicker in the first quarter of games to better improve their overall offensive success in games. Entering Week 7, the Browns average 17.7 points per game, tied for 28th in the league.
"We just need to execute better earlier in the games and get into a rhythm, and that's really what it comes down to," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "No matter what tempo you're playing at, no matter what we're calling, we just need to go out there and communicate, execute, and that's going to take care of it."
With QB Deshaun Watson at the helm of the offense, he said they must look to stack plays and execute each down to get the next first down. The Browns have totaled 95 first downs through the first six games, with 54 of those first downs by passing. From there, they can focus on putting drives together. In order to put drives together, the Browns will look to create a balance of using the run and the pass game.
Against the Titans, they have an opportunity to find that balance. The Titans' defense allows an average of 220.6 passing yards per game, the 16th most in the league. They also allow an average of 122.5 rushing yards per game, the 12th most in the league. By using the run game early in a series to create opportunities in the pass game, the Browns can move the chains and put their offense in scoring position.
How will the Browns limit the Titans' defensive line?
Tennessee's defensive front features DT Jeffery Simmons on the interior, who has four sacks and six tackles for those this season, as well as three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
"He's not only an unbelievably explosive player, but also very smart, instinctive," head coach Todd Monken said. "If you slide to him, he tries to get his hands up and bat the ball, he tries to jump the snap count. Very, very aware, situationally aware. And then they've got other guys that have played in that same style, the attack style front, and again, they're a lot like us."
However, the production extends across the Titans' front four, as they also utilize an attack style front. On the edge, DE John Franklin-Myers has 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 12 tackles, while DE Jermaine Johnson II has recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and 16 tackles.
"They're up there with the best D-lines that we've seen this season," Switzer said. "Simmons is certainly as good of an interior player as there is in the league. So, we're going to have to be on top of it and trust our techniques and execute."
As the Browns' offensive line has continued to build continuity and chemistry, as well as keep a clean pocket for Watson, they will look to combat that attack style and keep the Titans out of the backfield.