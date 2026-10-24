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Burning Questions

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How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to face the Titans in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium

Oct 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQuestionsWk7_10.23.26

The Browns embark on a three-game stretch of road games beginning in Week 7, as they travel to Nashville to face the Titans.

Cleveland sits at 4-2 and at the top of the AFC North division, while Tennessee has a 105 record and is fourth in the AFC South. However, both teams are coming off divisional wins in Week 6, as the Browns beat the Ravens and the Titans beat the Colts.

Here are three burning questions ahead of Week 7.

How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward?

The Browns will see second-year QB Cam Ward in Week 7, their second meeting in consecutive years with the young quarterback. Through the first six games this season, Ward has completed 109 of 177 passing attempts for 998 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He has also thrown four interceptions and been sacked 10 times.

"I think Cam's a very good quarterback, he was the number one pick for a reason," DE Jared Verse said. "Every now and then he might make a mistake or make a misread, but I think he's getting better week by week from his rookie year to now. Every week he's getting better. I think he's a very mobile, very athletic and very good quarterback. But our job is to make him the worst version of himself."

The Browns continue to excel at applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks this season, as they are tied for second in the league with 19 total sacks, and have 44 quarterback hits. They also have recorded four interceptions this season. By applying pressure on Ward up front, as well as covering intended receivers to force Ward to hold the ball longer, the Browns can keep the Titans' offense from scoring – as they are tied for 31st in the league with an average of 14 points per game.

"He's developed from last year, and he's somebody who knows how to extend plays and make plays in that way," LB Carson Schwesinger said. "We've played a lot of quarterbacks that can do that as well, so just making sure that we keep doing what we're doing in terms of how we want to stop that."

Browns Practice for 2026 Week 7 Matchup vs. Titans

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The scenery during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The scenery during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end John FitzPatrick (87) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste and Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste and Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Andrew Coker (62) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The defense during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defense during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head of Athlete Health and Performance Dustin Nabhan during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head of Athlete Health and Performance Dustin Nabhan during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ralph Street during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) and Center Parker Brailsford (52) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) and Center Parker Brailsford (52) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Skill Development Analyst Demetric Felton during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Skill Development Analyst Demetric Felton during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (30) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety John Saunders (27) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Director of Player Development James Cook during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Senior Director of Player Development James Cook during practice on October 21, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (67) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on October 22, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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How will the Browns establish their offensive rhythm quicker in game?

The Browns have orchestrated four game-winning drives this season to help lead them to their 4-2 record entering Week 7. However, they believe they can establish their offense quicker in the first quarter of games to better improve their overall offensive success in games. Entering Week 7, the Browns average 17.7 points per game, tied for 28th in the league.

"We just need to execute better earlier in the games and get into a rhythm, and that's really what it comes down to," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "No matter what tempo you're playing at, no matter what we're calling, we just need to go out there and communicate, execute, and that's going to take care of it."

With QB Deshaun Watson at the helm of the offense, he said they must look to stack plays and execute each down to get the next first down. The Browns have totaled 95 first downs through the first six games, with 54 of those first downs by passing. From there, they can focus on putting drives together. In order to put drives together, the Browns will look to create a balance of using the run and the pass game.

Against the Titans, they have an opportunity to find that balance. The Titans' defense allows an average of 220.6 passing yards per game, the 16th most in the league. They also allow an average of 122.5 rushing yards per game, the 12th most in the league. By using the run game early in a series to create opportunities in the pass game, the Browns can move the chains and put their offense in scoring position.

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How will the Browns limit the Titans' defensive line?

Tennessee's defensive front features DT Jeffery Simmons on the interior, who has four sacks and six tackles for those this season, as well as three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"He's not only an unbelievably explosive player, but also very smart, instinctive," head coach Todd Monken said. "If you slide to him, he tries to get his hands up and bat the ball, he tries to jump the snap count. Very, very aware, situationally aware. And then they've got other guys that have played in that same style, the attack style front, and again, they're a lot like us."

However, the production extends across the Titans' front four, as they also utilize an attack style front. On the edge, DE John Franklin-Myers has 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 12 tackles, while DE Jermaine Johnson II has recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and 16 tackles.

"They're up there with the best D-lines that we've seen this season," Switzer said. "Simmons is certainly as good of an interior player as there is in the league. So, we're going to have to be on top of it and trust our techniques and execute."

As the Browns' offensive line has continued to build continuity and chemistry, as well as keep a clean pocket for Watson, they will look to combat that attack style and keep the Titans out of the backfield.

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