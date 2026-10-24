How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward? | Burning Questions

The Browns embark on a three-game stretch of road games beginning in Week 7, as they travel to Nashville to face the Titans.

Cleveland sits at 4-2 and at the top of the AFC North division, while Tennessee has a 105 record and is fourth in the AFC South. However, both teams are coming off divisional wins in Week 6, as the Browns beat the Ravens and the Titans beat the Colts.

Here are three burning questions ahead of Week 7.

How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward?

The Browns will see second-year QB Cam Ward in Week 7, their second meeting in consecutive years with the young quarterback. Through the first six games this season, Ward has completed 109 of 177 passing attempts for 998 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He has also thrown four interceptions and been sacked 10 times.

"I think Cam's a very good quarterback, he was the number one pick for a reason," DE Jared Verse said. "Every now and then he might make a mistake or make a misread, but I think he's getting better week by week from his rookie year to now. Every week he's getting better. I think he's a very mobile, very athletic and very good quarterback. But our job is to make him the worst version of himself."

The Browns continue to excel at applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks this season, as they are tied for second in the league with 19 total sacks, and have 44 quarterback hits. They also have recorded four interceptions this season. By applying pressure on Ward up front, as well as covering intended receivers to force Ward to hold the ball longer, the Browns can keep the Titans' offense from scoring – as they are tied for 31st in the league with an average of 14 points per game.