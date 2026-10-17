How will the Browns contain RB Derrick Henry? | Burning Questions

The Browns return home for their second divisional matchup of the season as they host the Ravens in Week 6.
Cleveland enters the game with a 3-2 record and at second place in the AFC North, sitting behind the Ravens who have a 4-1 record. The two teams will battle it out, as Baltimore looks to keep its lead in the AFC North, while Cleveland fights to compete for the top spot in the division.
"Division games are always big," S Grant Delpit said. "They count for double in our eyes. So, it's just about using our home crowd. It's going to be a huge advantage for us. It'll be crazy (the fans) slamming against the pads or whatever. When we hear that on the field, I know the opponents hate it. So, I know that home games, division games, there is nothing like it."
Here are three burning questions heading into Week 6 against the Ravens.
How will the Browns pressure QB Tyler Huntley?
With QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Week 6, the Browns are set to face Tyler Huntley at quarterback as he makes his second consecutive start this season. In his two games played this season, including a start against the Falcons in Week 5, Huntley has completed 32 of 41 passing attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken three sacks and is yet to throw an interception this season.
Huntley also has the ability to extend plays with his feet, as he has rushed for 36 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries in his two games played.
"Snoop has athleticism, ability to escape, make plays with his legs, use him in the QB-driven world. He makes quick decisions with the football. He's a very confident player," head coach Todd Monken said.
Through five games, the Browns' defense is allowing an average of 216.6 passing yards per game, ranked 13th in the league, and have totaled 16 sacks on opposing quarterbacks. They have gone 50 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL. How their front seven applies pressure on Huntley while the secondary covers pass catchers will play a role in their ability to limit his success.
Check out photos from when the Browns have faced the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field over the years.
How will the Browns utilize the pass game?
QB Deshaun Watson has found opportunities in the first five games to use the pass game to move the ball down the field, connecting with rookie WR Denzel Boston and TE Harold Fannin Jr. for numerous deep completions and touchdown passes. Fannin leads the Browns with 18 receptions, while Boston leads Cleveland with 330 receiving yards, and each have three touchdowns this season.
The Browns average just 179.4 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the league, but they have a chance to lean on the pass game once again in Week 6. The Ravens allow an average of 223.6 passing yards per game, the 15th most in the league through the first five games. However, their secondary features key veterans in CB Marlon Humphrey and S Kyle Hamilton that Cleveland's pass catchers must account for on the field.
"They got some years of experience definitely in their backfield over there," Boston said. "So, I think it's going to come down to us making sure we're playing detailed, making sure that we stay on top of our execution, stay in front of the sticks. And they're an aggressive group, so it's going to be a fun game."
How will the Browns contain RB Derrick Henry?
The Browns' defense will face one of the top running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry, who ranks fifth in the league with 476 rushing yards this season, and is averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game. He leads the league with 113 carries and is tied for second with seven rushing touchdowns. Henry also leads a Ravens' rushing attack that is averaging 164.4 rushing yards per game, the third most in the league.
The Browns' run defense is allowing an average of 117.4 rushing yards per game, the 15th most in the league. All levels of their defense will play a role in containing Henry, beginning with their front seven.
"He's the size of a D-end," DE Jared Verse said. "He's a very strong back and he's got the speed of a running back. You just have to hit him how you have to hit him. Our DBs, our secondary has to hit him low. We have to pursue the ball. He's probably going to break a tackle or two, so we have to keep pursuing the ball so we can bring him down after that."