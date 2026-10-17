How will the Browns contain RB Derrick Henry? | Burning Questions

How will the Browns utilize the pass game?

QB Deshaun Watson has found opportunities in the first five games to use the pass game to move the ball down the field, connecting with rookie WR Denzel Boston and TE Harold Fannin Jr. for numerous deep completions and touchdown passes. Fannin leads the Browns with 18 receptions, while Boston leads Cleveland with 330 receiving yards, and each have three touchdowns this season.

The Browns average just 179.4 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the league, but they have a chance to lean on the pass game once again in Week 6. The Ravens allow an average of 223.6 passing yards per game, the 15th most in the league through the first five games. However, their secondary features key veterans in CB Marlon Humphrey and S Kyle Hamilton that Cleveland's pass catchers must account for on the field.