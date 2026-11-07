How will QB Shedeur Sanders operate the offense in Week 9? | Burning Questions

How will Shedeur Sanders operate the offense?

With QB Deshaun Watson remaining in the concussion protocol, QB Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season. Sanders took reps with the first team throughout the week to prepare to start against the Saints.

"I liked his confidence," Monken said of Sanders. "Like the way he operated, looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage was going to be half the battle this week, obviously, going there. And I thought he threw the ball extremely well."

Sanders served as the backup quarterback for the first eight weeks of the season, gaining experience and understanding of the offense to be prepared to step in at a moment's notice. Now that he has had a full week of practices with the first team under his belt, along with the game plan for their matchup against the Saints, he has the opportunity to showcase not only his work from training camp and the preseason, but also the regular season in how he can operate the Browns' offensive system in a game setting.