How will QB Shedeur Sanders operate the offense in Week 9? | Burning Questions

The Browns round out their three-game road stretch in Week 9, as they travel to face the Saints in New Orleans. They sit at 5-3 through the first eight weeks of the season, splitting the first two games of the road slate with a win over the Titans in Week 7 and a loss to the Steelers in Week 8.
Head coach Todd Monken believes the Browns can close out this slate on a high note and bounce back from the loss to the Steelers.
"We had a great week of practice. Our guys are resilient that way," head coach Todd Monken said. "We're always under construction, continue to work, continue to build, continue to build confidence in our players, and let it rip on Sunday."
Here are three burning questions heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Saints.
How will Shedeur Sanders operate the offense?
With QB Deshaun Watson remaining in the concussion protocol, QB Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season. Sanders took reps with the first team throughout the week to prepare to start against the Saints.
"I liked his confidence," Monken said of Sanders. "Like the way he operated, looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage was going to be half the battle this week, obviously, going there. And I thought he threw the ball extremely well."
Sanders served as the backup quarterback for the first eight weeks of the season, gaining experience and understanding of the offense to be prepared to step in at a moment's notice. Now that he has had a full week of practices with the first team under his belt, along with the game plan for their matchup against the Saints, he has the opportunity to showcase not only his work from training camp and the preseason, but also the regular season in how he can operate the Browns' offensive system in a game setting.
"I'm fired up to see him play," Monken said. "I mean, who wouldn't be? It's the expectation of the position. I mean, this is what he's wanted. He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let's go. Let's let it rip. Let's see what we got."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
How will the Browns use their run game early to build consistency?
The Browns may have an opportunity to build consistency in the run game against the Saints. New Orleans' run defense allows an average of 139.4 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the league.
The Browns have seen flashes of a successful run game, with their best performance in Week 7 against the Titans, but are averaging just 97.6 rushing yards per game — ranked 24th in the league. For offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, the key for Cleveland to unlock its run game is to find consistency in the offense overall.
"The biggest thing would just be being more consistent overall, getting into a rhythm," Switzer said. "And then you have your whole playbook at your disposal, which is what every offense wants, in every situation, which would allow us to be able to run the ball more and be more consistent, more efficient overall."
If the Browns can establish their rushing attack early against the Saints and find chances for RB Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to run the ball, they can help move the chains and put the offense in position to score.
How will the Browns disrupt QB Tyler Shough?
The Browns' defense will see another young quarterback in Tyler Shough, who is in his second NFL season with the Saints. Shough has completed 183 of 273 passing attempts for 1,721 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, as well as thrown six interceptions. Shough has also taken 15 sacks through seven games.
Shough can also use his feet, as he has recorded 24 carries for 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He has also run for 10 total first downs.
"Tyler Shough, obviously, watching a lot of tape and then going against him last year, I have great respect for him as a player," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. "He's got full command of the offense, strong and big and athletic, and got a ton of guys who he gets the ball to."
Shough has options with WR Chris Olave and WR Devaughn Vele that he consistently finds in the pass game. Olave ranks fifth in the league among wide receivers with 636 receiving yards on 49 receptions and is also the top target for Shough with 71 targets through seven games. Vele has recorded 33 receptions for 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.
CB Denzel Ward said he views Shough as a "gunslinger," someone who will look for his receivers deep to move the ball through the air – an element of the game the Browns' secondary must be prepared to counter.
"A guy that trusts his guys and is going to give his guys opportunities at the ball," Ward said. "I think it's going to give us as DBs opportunities as well. But a good quarterback and he trusts his guys to go make plays."
Take a look at photos from when the Browns have faced the Saints over the years.