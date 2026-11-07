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How will QB Shedeur Sanders operate the offense in Week 9? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 9 at Caesars Superdome

Nov 07, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQuestionsWk9_11.7.26

The Browns round out their three-game road stretch in Week 9, as they travel to face the Saints in New Orleans. They sit at 5-3 through the first eight weeks of the season, splitting the first two games of the road slate with a win over the Titans in Week 7 and a loss to the Steelers in Week 8.

Head coach Todd Monken believes the Browns can close out this slate on a high note and bounce back from the loss to the Steelers.

"We had a great week of practice. Our guys are resilient that way," head coach Todd Monken said. "We're always under construction, continue to work, continue to build, continue to build confidence in our players, and let it rip on Sunday."

Here are three burning questions heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

How will Shedeur Sanders operate the offense?

With QB Deshaun Watson remaining in the concussion protocol, QB Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season. Sanders took reps with the first team throughout the week to prepare to start against the Saints.

"I liked his confidence," Monken said of Sanders. "Like the way he operated, looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage was going to be half the battle this week, obviously, going there. And I thought he threw the ball extremely well."

Sanders served as the backup quarterback for the first eight weeks of the season, gaining experience and understanding of the offense to be prepared to step in at a moment's notice. Now that he has had a full week of practices with the first team under his belt, along with the game plan for their matchup against the Saints, he has the opportunity to showcase not only his work from training camp and the preseason, but also the regular season in how he can operate the Browns' offensive system in a game setting.

"I'm fired up to see him play," Monken said. "I mean, who wouldn't be? It's the expectation of the position. I mean, this is what he's wanted. He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let's go. Let's let it rip. Let's see what we got."

Browns Practice for 2026 Week 9 Matchup vs. Saints

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach John Wozniak during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Wide Receivers Coach John Wozniak during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 6, 2022 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 6, 2022 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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Related Links

How will the Browns use their run game early to build consistency?

The Browns may have an opportunity to build consistency in the run game against the Saints. New Orleans' run defense allows an average of 139.4 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the league.

The Browns have seen flashes of a successful run game, with their best performance in Week 7 against the Titans, but are averaging just 97.6 rushing yards per game — ranked 24th in the league. For offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, the key for Cleveland to unlock its run game is to find consistency in the offense overall.

"The biggest thing would just be being more consistent overall, getting into a rhythm," Switzer said. "And then you have your whole playbook at your disposal, which is what every offense wants, in every situation, which would allow us to be able to run the ball more and be more consistent, more efficient overall."

If the Browns can establish their rushing attack early against the Saints and find chances for RB Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to run the ball, they can help move the chains and put the offense in position to score.

How will the Browns disrupt QB Tyler Shough?

The Browns' defense will see another young quarterback in Tyler Shough, who is in his second NFL season with the Saints. Shough has completed 183 of 273 passing attempts for 1,721 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, as well as thrown six interceptions. Shough has also taken 15 sacks through seven games.

Shough can also use his feet, as he has recorded 24 carries for 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He has also run for 10 total first downs.

"Tyler Shough, obviously, watching a lot of tape and then going against him last year, I have great respect for him as a player," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. "He's got full command of the offense, strong and big and athletic, and got a ton of guys who he gets the ball to."

Shough has options with WR Chris Olave and WR Devaughn Vele that he consistently finds in the pass game. Olave ranks fifth in the league among wide receivers with 636 receiving yards on 49 receptions and is also the top target for Shough with 71 targets through seven games. Vele has recorded 33 receptions for 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

CB Denzel Ward said he views Shough as a "gunslinger," someone who will look for his receivers deep to move the ball through the air – an element of the game the Browns' secondary must be prepared to counter.

"A guy that trusts his guys and is going to give his guys opportunities at the ball," Ward said. "I think it's going to give us as DBs opportunities as well. But a good quarterback and he trusts his guys to go make plays."

Throwback Photos for Browns vs. Saints

Take a look at photos from when the Browns have faced the Saints over the years.

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Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.
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Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Browns lost 18-21.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome. The Browns lost 14-35.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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The Browns host the Steelers in a primetime matchup on Oct. 1

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How will the Browns involve their playmakers in Week 3? | Burning Questions

The Browns host the Panthers in their home opener on Sept. 27

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How will the Browns establish the run game in Week 2? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers

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How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game? | Burning Questions

The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 1

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How will Taylen Green manage his first NFL game in preseason Week 3? | Burning Questions

The Browns will close out the preseason on Aug. 27 against the Patriots

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How will Shedeur Sanders run the offense in preseason Week 2? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their first home preseason game on Aug. 22

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How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their lone road preseason game in Chicago on Aug. 15

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