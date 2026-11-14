How will the Browns pressure QB C.J. Stroud? | Burning Questions

The Browns close out the first portion of the season by returning home to Huntington Bank Field to host the Texans in Week 10. Cleveland sits at 5-4 while Houston enters the game at 3-5. Week 10 begins a stretch of home games for the Browns, with three consecutive games at home following their Week 11 bye week.
"It's a big opportunity for us. Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans," QB Deshaun Watson said.
As they prepare for their 10th game of the season, here are three burning questions heading into Week 10 against the Texans.
How will the Browns pressure QB C.J. Stroud?
The Texans are averaging 269.4 passing yards per game this season, ranked third in the league, with QB C.J. Stroud leading the offense. Through eight games, Stroud has completed 181 of 282 passing attempts for 2,251 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He has only thrown two interceptions this season and been sacked 16 times.
This season, Stroud has also recorded four games in which he has thrown for over 300 yards – including a season-high 384 yards against the Chargers in Week 9.
"He gets the ball out fast, and they also like to take shots, so it's going to be a challenging game for us for sure," S Grant Delpit said.
However, the Browns have gone 54 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL. They are also tied for fourth in the NFL with 26 sacks, with 12 different players recording at least one sack this season. The ability of Cleveland's attacking front to get into the backfield and pressure Stroud, as well as the execution of coverages by the secondary, could limit the success of Stroud in the pass game.
"Great quarterback," CB Denzel Ward said. "He's been slinging the ball all around the field, getting those guys the ball. Just a really good team. So, we're definitely going to have our work cut out for us this week and I think we're up for the challenge though."
How will the Browns incorporate the run game?
The Browns have continued to work on building consistency in their run game, utilizing RB Quinshon Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson in different downs to help move the ball on the ground. The two have also continued to complement one another in the run game. Judkins has totaled 285 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries this season, while Sampson has recorded 73 rushing yards on 15 carries after returning from injury in Week 7.
"Those guys have done a great job, and they've played off of each other. They've got a little bit different skill set, but – and they're both young, developing players," Monken said.
Through nine games, the Browns average 97.3 rushing yards per game, ranked 25th in the league, while the Texans allow an average of 103 rushing yards per game – the 12th fewest in the league. However, using the run game in certain yardage situations can also open up opportunities in the pass game. The Texans allow an average of 235.6 passing yards per game, the sixth most in the league. Incorporating the run game can also alleviate pressure from Houston's pass rush.
"You can't control the game if you can't run the football," Monken said. "So, we're going to continue to work at it and continue to find ways that we can not only scheme it better but (also) put our players in the best position to be successful."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texas.
How will the Browns limit the Texans' pass catchers?
Stroud has found success in the pass game due to having multiple threats to target – including WR Nico Collins, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Xavier Hutchinson and WR Tank Dell. Ward explained as a secondary, they will have to eliminate the explosive plays Houston's pass catchers are capable of each week.
Collins leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions, averaging 13.7 yards per reception. Collins also has recorded 112 receiving yards after the catch in his six games played, third among Houston's pass catchers, and totaled six 20+ yard receiving plays.
Schultz leads the Texans with 35 receptions for 364 receiving yards, including 148 receiving yards after the catch. He has also totaled four 20+ yard receiving plays.
"They're an extremely skilled offense," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. "You could rattle off their whole receiving corps and put the tight end in there as well in terms of the pass game. And then kudos to C.J. Stroud and what they're doing. So, I'm excited for a battle. I love our DBs, I love our back seven, and I'm excited for the battle."