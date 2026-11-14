How will the Browns pressure QB C.J. Stroud? | Burning Questions

How will the Browns pressure QB C.J. Stroud?

The Texans are averaging 269.4 passing yards per game this season, ranked third in the league, with QB C.J. Stroud leading the offense. Through eight games, Stroud has completed 181 of 282 passing attempts for 2,251 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He has only thrown two interceptions this season and been sacked 16 times.

This season, Stroud has also recorded four games in which he has thrown for over 300 yards – including a season-high 384 yards against the Chargers in Week 9.

"He gets the ball out fast, and they also like to take shots, so it's going to be a challenging game for us for sure," S Grant Delpit said.

However, the Browns have gone 54 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL. They are also tied for fourth in the NFL with 26 sacks, with 12 different players recording at least one sack this season. The ability of Cleveland's attacking front to get into the backfield and pressure Stroud, as well as the execution of coverages by the secondary, could limit the success of Stroud in the pass game.