Italy U17 Boys claim bronze at the 2026 European Youth Flag Football Championships

That connection was brought to life during the tournament when Italian senior national team stars Luke Zahradka and Andrea Fantin joined the young athletes at Spiaggia Romea.

Fresh from winning silver at the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf and helping Italy secure qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Zahradka and Fantin took part in a special meet and greet with young players and fans.

With their World Championship silver medals on display, the two Italian stars shared stories and emotions from Düsseldorf, answered questions and encouraged the young athletes to keep working toward their own goals. They later moved to the sidelines to cheer on the Italian youth teams during the decisive stages of the competition.

For Italian flag football, the weekend was about much more than results. Just weeks after the senior men's historic World Championship silver medal and Olympic qualification, the performances at Spiaggia Romea provided another glimpse of the talent coming through the Italian pathway.