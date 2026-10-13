 Skip to main content
Advertising

Browns x International

Browns help bring Italy's U15 Girls to the European stage

The Browns supported the Frogs Legnano U15 girls as they represented Italy at the NFL Flag European U15 Girls Championship

Oct 13, 2026 at 12:19 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
BrownsItaliaStoryFinal

The partnership between the Cleveland Browns and the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) continues to turn shared goals into real opportunities for young athletes in Italy.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the U15 girls from Frogs Legnano proudly represented Italy at the NFL Flag European U15 Girls Championship in London, competing against some of the best young flag football teams from across Europe.

And they did it with the support of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns played a key role in making the Italian team's trip to London possible, supporting FIDAF and the Frogs as part of a broader commitment to developing flag football in Italy — with a particular focus on creating opportunities for girls to discover, play and grow through the sport.

Competing against teams from seven European countries — including Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany and Ireland — the Italian girls finished fifth overall with two wins and two losses, marking an impressive debut on the international stage. Great Britain ultimately claimed the championship title.

But the adventure began even before the tournament kicked off.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the girls attended the NFL regular-season game between the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before kickoff, they had the incredible opportunity to line up near the players' tunnel and welcome both NFL teams onto the field. Later, during a third-quarter break, the Frogs' quarterback proudly carried the Italian flag onto the field as part of a special presentation celebrating the seven participating nations.

The following day, it was their turn to play on that same field. And another unforgettable surprise awaited them: the Italian team was assigned the very same locker room used by the Washington Commanders just 24 hours earlier, with their Italy uniforms waiting for them.

The Frogs Legnano roster included players from Pittbulls Brianza, Skorpions Varese, and Blitz Cirié, highlighting the spirit of collaboration within Italian football and the shared commitment to developing the next generation of female athletes.

For the young Italian athletes, London offered an unforgettable international experience.

Since launching their partnership, the Cleveland Browns and FIDAF have shared a clear objective: to grow the game from the grassroots level, invest in the next generation and help create new pathways for girls and young women in Italian Flag Football.

Supporting the Frogs' journey to London is a tangible example of that commitment.

With flag football preparing to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028, giving young girls access to the sport — and the opportunity to experience international competition at an early age — has never been more important.

From Italy to London, and with an Olympic future ahead, the Cleveland Browns and FIDAF are working together to give the next generation of girls the opportunity to dream bigger — and to take those dreams onto the field. 

The tournament may be over, but for these young players, the memories, friendships, and inspiration they brought home from London could be just the beginning of something much bigger.

Related Content

news

Italy U17 Boys claim bronze at the 2026 European Youth Flag Football Championships

The U17 Boys earned European bronze and both the U17 Girls and U15 Mixed teams finished fifth

news

Browns Nigeria supports NAFA at 81st United Nations General Assembly side event

The event was held on Sept. 21 at the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York

news

Schedule set for 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships in Italy

34 teams from 14 nations will compete from Sept. 24–26

news

Italy set to host 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships

31 teams from 13 countries will compete in Italy from Sept. 24–26 with the Browns' support

news

Browns partner with NAFA and NFL FLAG to launch 'One Ball, One Flag, One Future' Initiative in Nigeria

Initiative launches to put 2,000 footballs and 5,000 flag belts directly into the hands of schools and communities

news

Italy makes history on the world stage in Düsseldorf

A historic silver medal and qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games highlighted Italy's World Championship

news

IFAF WORLD FLAG Düsseldorf set for Aug. 13-16

32 teams, representing 19 nations, with around 700 athletes and team members to participate in the tournament

news

Football Knows No Borders: Welcome to Browns Italia

As the Cleveland Browns and the Italian Federation of American Football launch a new partnership, Browns fans are about to discover one of Europe's fastest-growing football communities—and one of the world's top Flag Football programs

news

Browns sign partnership with the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) after gaining marketing rights in Italy

news

Cleveland Browns awarded marketing rights in Italy through NFL's Global Markets Program

International expansion into Italy marks the second country the Browns have rights to beyond the US

news

Cleveland Browns and NAFA Launch "Gridiron Gems" to empower women in flag football across Nigeria

Advertising