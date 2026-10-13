Browns help bring Italy's U15 Girls to the European stage

The partnership between the Cleveland Browns and the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) continues to turn shared goals into real opportunities for young athletes in Italy.
On Monday, Oct. 5, the U15 girls from Frogs Legnano proudly represented Italy at the NFL Flag European U15 Girls Championship in London, competing against some of the best young flag football teams from across Europe.
And they did it with the support of the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns played a key role in making the Italian team's trip to London possible, supporting FIDAF and the Frogs as part of a broader commitment to developing flag football in Italy — with a particular focus on creating opportunities for girls to discover, play and grow through the sport.
Competing against teams from seven European countries — including Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany and Ireland — the Italian girls finished fifth overall with two wins and two losses, marking an impressive debut on the international stage. Great Britain ultimately claimed the championship title.
But the adventure began even before the tournament kicked off.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, the girls attended the NFL regular-season game between the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before kickoff, they had the incredible opportunity to line up near the players' tunnel and welcome both NFL teams onto the field. Later, during a third-quarter break, the Frogs' quarterback proudly carried the Italian flag onto the field as part of a special presentation celebrating the seven participating nations.
The following day, it was their turn to play on that same field. And another unforgettable surprise awaited them: the Italian team was assigned the very same locker room used by the Washington Commanders just 24 hours earlier, with their Italy uniforms waiting for them.
The Frogs Legnano roster included players from Pittbulls Brianza, Skorpions Varese, and Blitz Cirié, highlighting the spirit of collaboration within Italian football and the shared commitment to developing the next generation of female athletes.
For the young Italian athletes, London offered an unforgettable international experience.
Since launching their partnership, the Cleveland Browns and FIDAF have shared a clear objective: to grow the game from the grassroots level, invest in the next generation and help create new pathways for girls and young women in Italian Flag Football.
Supporting the Frogs' journey to London is a tangible example of that commitment.
With flag football preparing to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028, giving young girls access to the sport — and the opportunity to experience international competition at an early age — has never been more important.
From Italy to London, and with an Olympic future ahead, the Cleveland Browns and FIDAF are working together to give the next generation of girls the opportunity to dream bigger — and to take those dreams onto the field.
The tournament may be over, but for these young players, the memories, friendships, and inspiration they brought home from London could be just the beginning of something much bigger.