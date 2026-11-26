The Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL) is set to engage at least 144 schools across 18 states as it begins its fifth season, strengthening efforts to establish flag football as a sustainable school sport and create pathways for young Nigerian athletes.
The competition, organized by the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), is expected to feature at least 288 teams across the boys' and girls' divisions, with approximately 2,880 student-athletes participating in the state preliminaries.
Since its pilot in Lagos in 2022, the league has evolved into a platform for grassroots participation, talent identification and athlete development, connecting schools and communities through organized competition.
Beyond the registered competition, preseason engagement and development activities are projected to reach approximately 6,000 student engagements, based on an estimated 40 students per school across the 144-school baseline, subject to confirmation of school coverage.
Raised here: Play for the ones who raised you
This season's theme highlights the contributions of families, teachers, coaches and school administrators to young athletes' development, reinforcing the values of discipline, teamwork and community responsibility.
Building the pathway from childhood to the national team
NAFA's development strategy extends beyond secondary school competition. Through Jojo and the Winning Play, its K–12 initiative, NAFA is introducing American flag football to children from kindergarten through primary school, while its under-13 program provides younger athletes with structured competitive opportunities.
The impact of this pathway was demonstrated in July 2026, when the Nigerian school team that emerged from the NAFA U13 National Tournament represented the country at the NFL FLAG Africa Championship in Kenya and won gold.
At the senior level, athletes who progressed through the NSSFFL continued to earn national team selection in 2026. Nigeria won gold in both the men's and women's categories at the inaugural African Flag Football Championship in Egypt in 2025, and those athletes subsequently represented Nigeria at the NFL Flag Continental Games in Kenya.
With flag football scheduled to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028, Nigeria's ambition is to qualify and potentially become the first African nation to take part in Olympic flag football. That goal underscores the importance of sustained grassroots investment and structured athlete development.
Beyond secondary school
NAFA is also working to expand opportunities beyond secondary school through the development of the Nigeria Collegiate Flag Football League and engagement with the Nigerian Universities Games Association, creating a potential continuation pathway for students entering tertiary education.
Partners and equipment
The league's growth is supported by the Nigerian School Sport Federation (NSSF), alongside Browns Nigeria and NFL FLAG through the One Ball, One Flag, One Future initiative, which involves approximately 2,000 American footballs and 5,000 flag football kits to improve access to the sport across schools and other institutions.
NAFA also recognizes the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Foundation for its role in honoring the legacy of the association's founding chairman, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, whose commitment to sports development continues to inform the work of the organization.
Inclusion and Gridiron Gems
Inclusion remains central to this effort through Gridiron Gems, NAFA's initiative supporting women and girls in American football. It complements the development of the league's girls' division and encourages opportunities in playing, coaching, officiating and leadership.
The road to Aketi Bowl IV
The state preliminaries will determine which schools advance to Aketi Bowl IV, the league's national championship finale. Participating teams will have the opportunity to compete for national recognition while strengthening local development structures.
As Season 5 begins, the league's broader objective is to build a reliable system connecting school participation with national and international opportunities, supported by stronger partnerships, wider access to equipment and sustained investment in young athletes across Nigeria.
About Browns Nigeria
As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the Cleveland Browns are the first NFL team to be granted international marketing rights in Nigeria, aiming to grow the game of American football in the country as BROWNS NIGERIA, through fan engagement, marketing, and community initiatives, including partnering with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA).
For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/fans/nigeria
About the Nigeria American Football Association
The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) is Nigeria's only National body dedicated to growing the game of American Football. Established in 2019, its vision is to create opportunities through the game of American football. To date, NAFA has introduced the game of American Football directly to over 10,000 young men and women in 18 States and over 300 schools and has led Nigeria to its first victory at the maiden Africa Continental Flag Football Championship games. NAFA is an Associate member of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).
For more information, contact press@nafa.ng