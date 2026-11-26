Beyond secondary school

NAFA is also working to expand opportunities beyond secondary school through the development of the Nigeria Collegiate Flag Football League and engagement with the Nigerian Universities Games Association, creating a potential continuation pathway for students entering tertiary education.

Partners and equipment

The league's growth is supported by the Nigerian School Sport Federation (NSSF), alongside Browns Nigeria and NFL FLAG through the One Ball, One Flag, One Future initiative, which involves approximately 2,000 American footballs and 5,000 flag football kits to improve access to the sport across schools and other institutions.

NAFA also recognizes the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Foundation for its role in honoring the legacy of the association's founding chairman, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, whose commitment to sports development continues to inform the work of the organization.

Inclusion and Gridiron Gems

Inclusion remains central to this effort through Gridiron Gems, NAFA's initiative supporting women and girls in American football. It complements the development of the league's girls' division and encourages opportunities in playing, coaching, officiating and leadership.

The road to Aketi Bowl IV

The state preliminaries will determine which schools advance to Aketi Bowl IV, the league's national championship finale. Participating teams will have the opportunity to compete for national recognition while strengthening local development structures.