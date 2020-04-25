Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Mack Wilson take to social media to welcome 2 more LSU players, another SEC playmaker

Another big night of drafting is in the books.
The Browns made it 4-for-4 in the SEC, taking LSU S Grant Delpit in the second round and Missouri DT Jordan Elliott and LSU LB Jacob Phillips in the third.
Within the span of a few hours, the Browns went from having three LSU players to five. That certainly wasn't lost on a number of players, who took to social media to celebrate Cleveland's newest additions.
Here were some of the best reactions from throughout the night.
The Browns have selected Jordan Elliott in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Browns have selected Jacob Phillips in the 2020 NFL Draft.