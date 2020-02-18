Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., other experts weigh in with new predictions before Combine

We're just one short week away from breaking down arm length, hand size, bench press reps and more at the 2020 NFL Combine.

This year's focus -- if we're basing things off the projections made in mock drafts -- will focus on the biggest guys in Indianapolis. It's hard to find a mock that doesn't have the Browns taking an offensive tackle with the No. 10 pick. It's a reflection of not only the Browns' biggest needs, but also the strength of the top part of the draft.