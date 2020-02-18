Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., other experts weigh in with new predictions before Combine

We're just one short week away from breaking down arm length, hand size, bench press reps and more at the 2020 NFL Combine.
This year's focus -- if we're basing things off the projections made in mock drafts -- will focus on the biggest guys in Indianapolis. It's hard to find a mock that doesn't have the Browns taking an offensive tackle with the No. 10 pick. It's a reflection of not only the Browns' biggest needs, but also the strength of the top part of the draft.
Here's how the analysts are seeing things this week as the collective NFL world prepares for its annual trip to Indy.
Of note: Kiper believes Becton would be an immediate starter at left tackle and would be a "beast" in the running game.
Of note: Casserly says the Browns first need to find out if Wills, who played right tackle in college, can play on the left side in the NFL.
Of note: Hanson sees Becton as an option at both left or right tackle.
Of note: Wilson says Becton moves like he weighs 260 pounds despite checking in at 370.
Of note: Brinson calls the Browns' needs on O-line their biggest of any position group.
Of note: Trapasso calls Thomas a "mack truck" in the run game.
Of note: When the Browns are on the clock at No. 10, Cherepinsky believes Wills and Thomas will both already be taken.
Of note: Easterling wouldn't be surprised if Wills is unavailable when Cleveland is on the clock, but if he is, he's "the perfect blend of need and value."
Of note: Solak believes Thomas or Iowa's Tristan Wirfs might be better players in Year 1, but Becton projects as the best long-term fit.