Mock Draft Roundup

Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., other experts weigh in with new predictions before Combine

Feb 18, 2020 at 10:54 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're just one short week away from breaking down arm length, hand size, bench press reps and more at the 2020 NFL Combine.

This year's focus -- if we're basing things off the projections made in mock drafts -- will focus on the biggest guys in Indianapolis. It's hard to find a mock that doesn't have the Browns taking an offensive tackle with the No. 10 pick. It's a reflection of not only the Browns' biggest needs, but also the strength of the top part of the draft.

Here's how the analysts are seeing things this week as the collective NFL world prepares for its annual trip to Indy.

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville)

Of note: Kiper believes Becton would be an immediate starter at left tackle and would be a "beast" in the running game.

Charley Casserly - NFL.com: Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama)

Of note: Casserly says the Browns first need to find out if Wills, who played right tackle in college, can play on the left side in the NFL.

Kevin Hanson - SI.com: Becton

Of note: Hanson sees Becton as an option at both left or right tackle.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: Becton

Of note: Wilson says Becton moves like he weighs 260 pounds despite checking in at 370.

Will Brinson - CBSSports.com: Andrew Thomas (Georgia)

Of note: Brinson calls the Browns' needs on O-line their biggest of any position group.

Related Links

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: Thomas

Of note: Trapasso calls Thomas a "mack truck" in the run game.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com: Becton

Of note: When the Browns are on the clock at No. 10, Cherepinsky believes Wills and Thomas will both already be taken.

Luke Easterling - DraftWire: Wills

Of note: Easterling wouldn't be surprised if Wills is unavailable when Cleveland is on the clock, but if he is, he's "the perfect blend of need and value."

Benjamin Solak - The Draft Network: Becton

Of note: Solak believes Thomas or Iowa's Tristan Wirfs might be better players in Year 1, but Becton projects as the best long-term fit.

Related Content

news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for the 1st 3 rounds

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble make their final predictions for the Browns' 2021 draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: The absolute, FINAL look at what analysts predict for the Browns at No. 26

It's still anyone's guess 1 day before the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Where does defensive tackle now rank among Browns' draft needs?

Scanning the world of mock drafts with just 8 days to go until the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. and others have their eyes on a fast-rising linebacker at No. 26

Scanning the latest predictions for the Browns as the 2021 NFL Draft draws even closer
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Edge rushers, LBs and a new position appears with 3 weeks to go

Draft analysts continue to be divided on which direction the Browns may go at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: How have Pro Days impacted projections for Browns at No. 26?

A number of players linked to the Browns late in the 1st round have posted standout numbers at their respective Pro Days
news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 3 new picks for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble adjust their selections after free agency
news

Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agency moves affect projections?

Cleveland added 5 players to the defense over the past week
news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at the pre-free agency landscape for Browns at No. 26

Free agency begins Wednesday in conjunction with the start of the new league year
news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 3 different options for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble each have a different player pegged to the Browns at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

A 'freaky' D-lineman from Michigan and a lights-out safety from TCU emerge as popular picks for Cleveland at No. 26
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Big Ten well represented in latest batch of predictions for Browns at No. 26

The Browns will have plenty of options when they're on the clock with their 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
Advertising