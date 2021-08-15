Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' preseason opening victory over the Jaguars.

— While most of the team's projected starters had the night off, the Browns played all of their healthy rookies. For some, it was an incredibly busy night.

— First-round CB Greg Newsome II got the start alongside Greedy Williams and played the first 18 defensive snaps. Newsome also picked up two special teams snaps.

— Second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah entered in the second quarter and seemingly never left the field. He was second on the defense with 47 snaps and led all Browns with 15 special teams snaps.

— Fourth-round T James Hudson III was similarly busy. He started at left tackle and the played the position for the entirety of the first half, He switched to right tackle in the third quarter before getting a relief in the fourth. He finished with 47 snaps, the second-most of any offensive player.

— Fourth-round DT Tommy Togiai was part of a big rotation in the middle of Cleveland's defensive line. He finished with 38 snaps.

— The Browns had just a handful of healthy safeties, and that meant extensive playing time for Richard LeCounte III, who picked up the first interception of his NFL career at the end of the first half. He had 37 snaps.

— Demetric Felton primarily lined up as a wide receiver on offense (25 snaps) while serving a variety of roles on special teams (six).

— Williams played 18 snaps in his first action since 2019. DT Andrew Billings played 11 snaps in his first game since opting out of the 2020 season. T Chris Hubbard was on the field for 16 snaps in his first action since suffering a serious knee injury.

— T Greg Senat (50) was the offensive leader in snaps while S Javonte Moffatt (51) led the defense.