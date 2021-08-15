Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

Cleveland's class of 2021 was active early and often in Jacksonville

Aug 15, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' preseason opening victory over the Jaguars.

— While most of the team's projected starters had the night off, the Browns played all of their healthy rookies. For some, it was an incredibly busy night.

— First-round CB Greg Newsome II got the start alongside Greedy Williams and played the first 18 defensive snaps. Newsome also picked up two special teams snaps.

— Second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah entered in the second quarter and seemingly never left the field. He was second on the defense with 47 snaps and led all Browns with 15 special teams snaps.

— Fourth-round T James Hudson III was similarly busy. He started at left tackle and the played the position for the entirety of the first half, He switched to right tackle in the third quarter before getting a relief in the fourth. He finished with 47 snaps, the second-most of any offensive player.

— Fourth-round DT Tommy Togiai was part of a big rotation in the middle of Cleveland's defensive line. He finished with 38 snaps.

— The Browns had just a handful of healthy safeties, and that meant extensive playing time for Richard LeCounte III, who picked up the first interception of his NFL career at the end of the first half. He had 37 snaps.

— Demetric Felton primarily lined up as a wide receiver on offense (25 snaps) while serving a variety of roles on special teams (six).

— Williams played 18 snaps in his first action since 2019. DT Andrew Billings played 11 snaps in his first game since opting out of the 2020 season. T Chris Hubbard was on the field for 16 snaps in his first action since suffering a serious knee injury.

— T Greg Senat (50) was the offensive leader in snaps while S Javonte Moffatt (51) led the defense.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook (Pre-1) [PDF]

Related Content

news

Snap Count Review: Blake Hance answers the call for 2nd straight game

Cleveland saw 2 left tackles go down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs
news

Snap Count Review: How the short-handed Browns weathered 90 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense was taxed, but a number of players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Count Review: Secondary digs deep after loss of numerous key players

Cleveland was without three of its top defensive backs Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

Cleveland had a number of new faces in new places Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Harris, Browns O-line rise to the challenge

Cleveland lost Chris Hubbard just 2 snaps into Sunday's win over the Giants
news

Snap Count Review: A marathon night for the Browns offense

Some Cleveland players logged 80+ snaps in the loss
news

Snap Count Review: Myles Garrett makes more than a 'cameo' in win over Titans

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher collected another sack in Sunday's victory
news

Snap Count Review: Short-handed defense does heavy lifting in Jacksonville

The Browns were without a number of key players Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

Snap Count Review: How Browns filled the void left by Myles Garrett

Adrian Clayborn, Porter Gustin step up in a big way
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt back to splitting carries, keeping legs fresh to the end

Cleveland packs a 1-2 punch out of the backfield in win over Texans
news

Snap Count Review: With a limited Myles Garrett, others forced to step up

Porter Gustin was the next man up in Sunday's loss to the Raiders
Advertising