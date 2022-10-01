The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons 

2. Force Turnovers

The Browns have three takeaways in three games this year, but one was the fluky fumble recovery touchdown on the final play against the Steelers. They have not generated multiple takeaways in a single game yet this season, and there would be no better time for their first such game than against Atlanta. The Falcons already have seven giveaways this year and have had at least two turnovers in every game they have played.

The turnovers have been the Falcons Achilles' heel in 2022, and the Browns defense needs to capitalize. Marcus Mariota has thrown three interceptions and has lost three fumbles already this year, so the chances are bound to be there for the Browns. The Browns have forced nine fumbles already this year, but have only recovered two of them. If they can get to the ball when the Falcons put it on the ground, they should have a few chances to make game changing takeaways and key a Browns win.

3. Stingy on the Early Downs

The Falcons Offensive success has been due, in large part, to their success on first down. Atlanta has gained four-plus yards on 59.1 percent of their first down plays this year, which was second-best in the NFL heading into Week 4. Their ability to run it with Cordarrelle Patterson, who is averaging a league-leading 6.2 yards per carry has made them a very dangerous play-action passing team as well. In fact, 47 percent of Marcus Mariota's passing attempts have come on play action passes, the highest rate in the league by a mile.