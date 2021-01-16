The Winning Mix: 4 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dominate time of possession and limit the Chiefs offense to 25 minutes or less

The old expression that sometimes the best defense is a good offense is very relevant for the Browns on Sunday. Of the Chiefs' nine losses with Mahomes over the last three years, six of them have come when the Chiefs offense had to spend the majority of the game on the sidelines. In the eight games in which the Chiefs have been limited to 25 or fewer minutes of possession, they are 2-6 over the last three seasons. When they possess the ball for more than 25 minutes, they are 39-3 during that span.

In one of their most convincing wins of the season, the Browns were able to limit Tennessee to fewer than 25 minutes of possession and will need to look to repeat that feat in Kansas City. That can be best accomplished by long drives that end in touchdowns. You will need to control the ball with an efficient passing game and rely on your dominant running game as well. I would expect Stefanski to be very aggressive on fourth downs as well because the Browns need to maximize every time they have the ball and limit the chances for the Chiefs' potent offense.

I mentioned the Browns running game, and this one feels like it needs to be a monster day for Nick Chubb and the extremely motivated Kareem Hunt. The Browns duo is now just the fourth in NFL history to both have produced 1,200-plus total yards and 12-plus touchdowns in the same season (including playoffs). The Browns are undefeated this year (6-0) when rushing for more than 150 yards, and six of the nine Chiefs losses have also seen their opponent run for more than 150 yards.

The Browns' ability to convert on their third- and fourth-down chances, engage in long drives that result in touchdowns against the 32nd ranked red zone defense of the Chiefs and limit the opportunities for the league's top-ranked offense will be massive to pulling off the win at Arrowhead Stadium.

4. Generate more big plays (20-plus yard pass plays and 10-plus yard run plays) than the Chiefs

Winning Mix Key No. 3 seems to indicate a game plan in which the Browns control the clock, control the game and ultimately win a game that would probably not be called a "shootout." The beauty of the 2020 Browns is they have multiple paths to victory each and every week, and they are very capable of winning a shootout against anybody, as their four games of 40-plus points can attest.

The game within the game however will revolve around "big plays," which is actually a real leading indicator of wins and losses for both the Browns and the Chiefs. The Browns are 9-0 this season when they produce more big plays than their opponents. Six of the Chiefs' nine losses with Mahomes at quarterback the last three years have come in games in which their opponent produced more big plays than they did.

Eleven big plays seems to be a magic number to keep an eye on Sunday. The Browns are 3-0 when they hit that threshold, and the Chiefs are 4-4 when an opponent produces 11-plus big plays against them. When they hold their opponent under 11 big plays, they are 37-5.