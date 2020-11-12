Watch Building the Browns: Forced to Adapt

On the latest edition of Building the Browns, go behind the scenes with the team during a memorable second quarter of the season. You'll be on the field with Rashard Higgins, Kareem Hunt, Harrison Bryant and more for the team's big wins over the Colts and Bengals as well as the setbacks in Pittsburgh and against the Raiders. Also in this week's episodes, you'll see how the Cleveland Browns Radio Network and FirstEnergy Stadium scoreboard crew have adjusted their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic while still executing the same great product on game days. The Browns made an even bigger impact off the field during this stretch, and BTB details how — through its "Stay in the Game!" partnership — the team made a distribution of $350,000 to East Cleveland Schools to help address the Digital Divide. Exclusive interviews with Kevin Stefanski, assistant coaches and more are also featured in this can't-miss edition of Building the Browns.