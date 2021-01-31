Watch Building the Browns: The Playoffs

On the latest edition of Building the Browns, go behind the scenes as the Browns make their unforgettable push to the 2020 NFL playoffs. Jarvis Landry and Ronnie Harrison Jr. take viewers on the field during the final stretch of the regular season, as the team overcame a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens and rallied in the face of a number of COVID-19 tests to clinch its first trip to the postseason in 18 years. BTB's cameras take viewers behind the scenes during the adversity-filled weeks leading up to the Browns' Wild Card win over the Steelers, their first in the playoffs since 1994, as well as their season-ending loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. The episode also captures what the Browns' 2020 success meant for the best fans in football, who greeted the team at the airport after its two playoff games and lined up in droves for the Playoff Drive Thru Rally outside of FirstEnergy Stadium. Interviews with head coach Kevin Stefanski, assistant coaches, players and more are featured throughout the episode, which will get fans even more fired up for what the Browns can accomplish in 2021 and beyond.