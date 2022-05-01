What picks do the Browns have in 2023?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, and the next several weeks and months will be spent analyzing the nine-man draft class and what it might mean for next season and beyond.

But before we do that, we're also taking a quick peek at what lies ahead in the draft next year.

The Browns added two picks to their 2023 draft arsenal with two trades on Day 3, giving them eight total picks next year. The first was with the Vikings — and former Browns VP of Football Ops and current Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — to send a 2022 fourth-rounder and acquire a 2022 fifth-round pick (used on RB Jerome Ford) and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The second was a trade with the Rams that sent CB Troy Hill to Los Angeles for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

With eight picks in 2023, the Browns now have the same number of selections they initially had before they sent two picks, a first- and third-rounder, to the Texans in the trade package for QB Deshaun Watson last March.

Here's a full look at what the Browns have for next year:

- The Browns have their own picks in the second and fourth rounds and rounds 5-7.

- The Browns have a third-round pick, but it hasn't been announced yet whether it is their own pick or their compensatory pick they received from the league for the hiring of Adofo-Mensah. One of the picks will be with Houston from the Watson deal.

- The Browns also own the Vikings' fourth-round pick and Rams' fifth-round pick.

The list

2nd Round

3rd Round (own or compensatory)

4th Round

4th Round (From Vikings)

5th Round

5th Round

6th Round