What the Buccaneers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Buccaneers, we're checking out what they're saying in Tampa Bay about the game.
They've got two good runners, they've got a great offensive line, their tight ends and receivers block as well. They've been in the top five the last couple of years and it's going to be a challenge for our guys – gap control, understanding where we've got to be. But when you do that, they have play action passes and throw the ball – they have a great screen game [and] they've got some good receivers outside. All the way around, we're going to have to be disciplined. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on the Browns' run game
When I looked at the game, I said, '15 tackles. Getting off the bus, this is a game for 15 tackles. Come down here and be ready to make plays.' I was just telling Antoine [Winfield Jr.], I look at these games and I get excited because it's a chance to make a name for yourself against other great players that have established great names for themselves. Buccaneers LB Devin White on facing the Browns
We've just got to be dialed in. One of the things we've been doing a lot is going over our run fits and being gap-sound – everybody having integrity on the defense of where they're supposed to be. I think that's what we were missing a lot – people being a lot of misfits. Now, we're getting everything under control. We felt that way going against Seattle and I think we did a great job so we're just trying to keep the momentum going. White on facing the Browns, cont.
It's a huge challenge. He's big, strong, fast and has an arsenal of pass moves. He's been doing it for awhile. He's a sack machine. They have two of them over there. Bowles on the offense facing Myles Garrett
We can't simulate it down here in Florida. We understand where we're going and what we have to plan. Guys have played in cold weather before, so that's not a big deal ... We're not going to use that as an excuse. Bowles in playing in colder and possibly rainy conditions in Cleveland
We're going to a place that has inclement weather. We're going to have to run it well. When we pick our spots to throw, we're going to have to throw it well. We're going against a team that has a good pass rusher, good cover guys. They play hard. It's going to be a tough game. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on the Cleveland weather and facing the Browns