What the Packers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Saturday with the Packers, we're checking out what they're saying in Green Bay about the game.
Everything they do is similar to us and the philosophy of it. They have complementary plays, and their offensive line is one of the best in the league. Who plays at quarterback certainly has an impact on them. Baker (Mayfield) has done some great things in this league, and they've got playmakers on the perimeter with (Jarvis) Landry and (Donovan) Peoples-Jones. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the Browns offense
(Myles Garrett) is one of the best. I'd have to put him right there with Aaron Donald, and you can make an argument that he's more of a game-wrecker. Both of those guys are unbelievably physically gifted, and they're relentless. LaFleur on Browns DE Myles Garrett
(Nick Chubb) is relentless as a runner — always finishing forward. We're going to have to do a great job of tackling him and swarming to get this guy down. He consistently breaks tackles ... He's just such a special threat. LaFleur on Browns RB Nick Chubb
You still have to look at all the key players they do have. You have to look back at the film where they did have everybody. Like the Chargers game, when they pretty much had everybody ... You pretty much (try) to break it a part from there. Packers cornerback Eric Stokes on preparing for the Browns despite roster uncertainty of who will play
Garrett has had a fantastic year and has to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. He's just a monster. He legitimately had gold jacket possibilities in his future if he keeps playing the way he's been playing for a few more years. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on going against Garrett