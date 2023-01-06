What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
"They are a two-headed monster. As tough as any backfield in the NFL. I have a personal relationship with those guys. I went up against Kareem Hunt during his college career at Toledo. He was an elite college running back. He is an elite NFL running back. He has gotten better every year. Nick Chubb being one of the best backs in the league. His production speaks for itself. It will be a challenge. I am looking forward to it." Steelers LB Robert Spillane on facing Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
"We just have to handle our business first. If we don't go out there and complete our job, nothing else really matters. We are so laser focused on going out there and beating the Browns, and then hopefully everything else works out in our favor. S Terrell Edmunds on focusing on beating the Browns to keep their playoff hopes alive
"For us to make it to the playoffs, it doesn't matter if we don't win our game. I don't really need to look around. We need to be locked in on this game because the Cleveland Browns are going to come in here and try and beat us." DT Cam Heyward on beating the Browns to keep their playoff hopes alive
The big thing for us was we didn't stop the run that game," said Highsmith. "The thing the last few weeks has been stopping the run. We have to get back to doing that. We know what type of back Nick Chubb is, so we have to stop him. Steelers DE Alex Highsmith on the importance of stopping the run after Steelers' struggled to do so in Week 3
I think obviously, he's got a skill set. There's a reason he was picked when he was and has performed the way he has. You’re looking at a guy that has a top-notch skill set, and not to compare him to anybody else. I'll just talk about him and how he is. We know what kind of skill set he's had. We've seen him around here before, and he can make all the throws, and he can run, he can do it all. So, we'll have our work cut out for us this week. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Browns QB Deshaun Watson
That’s the guy that you’ve got to make sure that he doesn’t run wild. Austin on Browns WR Amari Cooper
No, I don't think so. I think they're going to go into the game just like we do. This is as an AFC North game. We know how competitive these gamesare. They know us, we know them. Really, I'm sure they're going to do the things that they can to win the game just like we are. I don't think there's any, ‘Because we're not in the playoffs, we're going to do something different.’ They're going to go out there to try to win the game just like we are. Austin on if the Browns could 'throw something at you that you haven't seen' because they're out of the playoffs
When you're getting ready for Cleveland, you've got to respect their run game. Specifically, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They've got to be top 10 in football. They need no endorsement from me. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the Browns RBs
We don't have a lot of exposure to him, obviously, so the first in-game exposure to him is going to be big for us. Tomlin on facing Deshaun Watson for the first time as the Browns' QB
It always starts with 95. You can't allow him to wreck the game, and he's the type of guy that can wreck the game in an instant. Tomlin on facing DE Myles Garrett