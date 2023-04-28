12 names to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and the wait for the Browns to be on the clock for the first time will last a bit longer into Day 2 — 43 more picks, to be exact.
Here are 12 names to keep an eye on Friday as the second and third rounds begin.
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Benton is a borderline top 5 defensive tackle in the draft class who has a solid chance of being drafted before the Browns are on the clock. If he's still available, however, he'd be considered a great pick for the Browns, who could look to add a competitor for their other starting defensive tackle position opposite Dalvin Tomlinson with their first pick of the draft.
DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Harrison has been lauded during the pre-draft process for the athletic abilities he boasts in his massive 6-foot-4, 274-pound frame, although they didn't always translate into eye-popping numbers with the Buckeyes — his career-high in sacks was four in 2021. The raw tools are certainly there, though, and a team with defensive end needs such as the Browns could find that athleticism intriguing early on Day 2.
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
The Browns could look to add quality safety depth early in their selections, and Robinson has become a common mock draft guess for analysts who see the Browns going that route. He was stellar in 2021 when he snagged four interceptions and was still solid in 2022 with six pass breakups and one pick.
DT Gervon Dexter Jr., Florida
Dexter, similar to Benton, could also be off the board by the time the Browns are up. He's a big, powerful interior plug at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, and draft analysts believe he could become a solid player if he finds a bit more quickness off the snap in the NFL.
WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
The Browns found the reliable speed threat they needed in their receiver room with the trade for Elijah Moore and free-agent signing of Marquise Goodwin, but why not add more? With a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, Scott offers plenty of that and could be an intriguing addition if he's still on the board at any point when the Browns are up.
DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Diaby could potentially be an option at both No. 75 or No. 98 after he exploded as a solid edge rush prospect last year, totaling nine sacks his senior season. Diaby started his college career highly overlooked as a no-star recruit and didn't begin playing football in college until he received a tryout at Georgia Military College, a junior college program. He joined Louisville as a three-star junior college recruit in 2020, and his game ascended to the point where he could become a quality Day 2 draft option this year.
WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
Mims is more likely to be available than Scott when pick No. 74 arrives, but he can still provide a similar speed element — he clocked in at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He caught 20 touchdowns across three seasons with the Sooners and led the team with 1,083 receiving yards last year.
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Ika is one of the heaviest defensive tackles on this list at 335 pounds, but the weight didn't slow him down at the college level. He built a 4.5 sack season in 2021, his best year at Baylor, but saw a decline in production with no sacks in 2022. The Athletic's Dane Brugler, however, writes that the drop-off was "partly because of his role."
DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Tuipulotu was one of the most productive edge rushers in the nation last year, totaling 13.5 sacks and becoming a unanimous All-American selection as well as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. His draft stock isn't as high as those accolades may suggest since scouts and draft analysts still see holes in his game, but he may have as high of a ceiling as any other Day 2 edge prospect.
DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
Pickens was the team MVP for the Gamecocks last season and was a Senior Bowl standout, winning the American team's defensive line practice player of the week honors. He totaled 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss in his last two college seasons.
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
Brown's top trait is his aggressiveness, which allowed him to snag a staggering 10 interceptions and swat 18 balls away in his last two college seasons. If Brown doesn't allow that trait to work him out of position in the NFL, he could be one of the top safeties of the class. Numerous analysts have raved about Brown's excellent character, and he was also voted a Nittany Lions' team captain and MVP in 2022.
DE Derick Hall, Auburn
A first team All-SEC pick last year, Hall dominated the conference with 16 sacks in his last two seasons. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Hall to Carl Lawson and wrote that "he is average against the run, exploitable in coverage and in need of a more diversified rush approach, but a true power rush usually translates in the NFL."