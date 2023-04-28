12 names to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

The Browns could look to add quality safety depth early in their selections, and Robinson has become a common mock draft guess for analysts who see the Browns going that route. He was stellar in 2021 when he snagged four interceptions and was still solid in 2022 with six pass breakups and one pick.

DT Gervon Dexter Jr., Florida

Dexter, similar to Benton, could also be off the board by the time the Browns are up. He's a big, powerful interior plug at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, and draft analysts believe he could become a solid player if he finds a bit more quickness off the snap in the NFL.

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

The Browns found the reliable speed threat they needed in their receiver room with the trade for Elijah Moore and free-agent signing of Marquise Goodwin, but why not add more? With a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, Scott offers plenty of that and could be an intriguing addition if he's still on the board at any point when the Browns are up.

DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Diaby could potentially be an option at both No. 75 or No. 98 after he exploded as a solid edge rush prospect last year, totaling nine sacks his senior season. Diaby started his college career highly overlooked as a no-star recruit and didn't begin playing football in college until he received a tryout at Georgia Military College, a junior college program. He joined Louisville as a three-star junior college recruit in 2020, and his game ascended to the point where he could become a quality Day 2 draft option this year.

WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Mims is more likely to be available than Scott when pick No. 74 arrives, but he can still provide a similar speed element — he clocked in at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He caught 20 touchdowns across three seasons with the Sooners and led the team with 1,083 receiving yards last year.

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Ika is one of the heaviest defensive tackles on this list at 335 pounds, but the weight didn't slow him down at the college level. He built a 4.5 sack season in 2021, his best year at Baylor, but saw a decline in production with no sacks in 2022. The Athletic's Dane Brugler, however, writes that the drop-off was "partly because of his role."

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Tuipulotu was one of the most productive edge rushers in the nation last year, totaling 13.5 sacks and becoming a unanimous All-American selection as well as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. His draft stock isn't as high as those accolades may suggest since scouts and draft analysts still see holes in his game, but he may have as high of a ceiling as any other Day 2 edge prospect.

DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pickens was the team MVP for the Gamecocks last season and was a Senior Bowl standout, winning the American team's defensive line practice player of the week honors. He totaled 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss in his last two college seasons.

S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Brown's top trait is his aggressiveness, which allowed him to snag a staggering 10 interceptions and swat 18 balls away in his last two college seasons. If Brown doesn't allow that trait to work him out of position in the NFL, he could be one of the top safeties of the class. Numerous analysts have raved about Brown's excellent character, and he was also voted a Nittany Lions' team captain and MVP in 2022.

DE Derick Hall, Auburn