13 questions with Nick Chubb, who is piling up the TDs and yards as leader of Browns' ground attack

Earlier this week, Joel Bitonio said he'd never heard Nick Chubb say a word whenever the Browns were in the huddle.

That's on the field, though. Off the field is a slightly different story.

ClevelandBrowns.com huddled up with Chubb after a recent walk-through and discussed a variety of topics with the Pro Bowl running back.

CB.com: Looking ahead to Sunday's game with Dallas, what's the key to success to keep this running game going?

Chubb: The key to success for us is to have our minds right and go out there and be ready to play. We need to be ready for a physical game. We know this team doesn't give up. They've had very close games the past three games, and they're going to fight and give it their all. We've got to come with that same mindset, same intensity and get it going and get this win.

CB.com: Through three games, how would you evaluate the running game so far, and where are the opportunities to grow?

Chubb: It's been good so far. We have to just get started a little earlier and not let teams slow us down at all. That's kind of far-fetched, though. It's the NFL and teams are good. We just want to go out there and do it every week.

CB.com: On your first touchdown run against Washington last week, you were zigging and zagging and the commentators were raving about your vision. How has that part of your game improved since you entered the NFL?

Chubb: It's always been the same. I don't think you can really change your vision. It's been the same. I'm just finding it faster.

CB.com: The blocking has been so significant for the running game this season. How much of a key has that been?

Chubb: The blocking's been really great. Coach (Bill) Callahan gets those big guys going every day in practice, and that leads to the game. I admire their scheme and coaching and I admire how much they want to win.

CB.com: How different is it the way Kareem Hunt is being used this year, and how much is that helping you personally?